Parasite Coming To Hulu in April

Hulu has announced that multi-Oscar-winning movie Parasite is coming to the streaming service. Hulu will start streaming Parasite on April 8th, giving millions of subscribers who are just now learning about Bong Joon Ho's breakout hit film the chance to actually see it. Parasite trailers did a wonderful job of keeping the film's storyline and themes wrapped in mystery and intrigue - which is still how we recommend viewers approach the film. So be sure not to watch too much, or read too many spoilers, because if you've made it this far without ruining the novelty of Parasite for yourself, you don't want to spoil it in the final stretch.

Parasite has certainly managed to up its profile with casual viewers, after walking away with six Oscars and three Golden Globes. Not only that, but in winning both Best Picture and Best International Feature Film, Parasite has totally upset the balance that used to govern the Oscars. That upset has literally upset a sector of movie fans (and those who aren't even fans) over the idea that a "foreign" film won Best Picture. That's sparked the now-standard debates over what is, or is not "American" - but like so many of those discussions, it's highly debatable how many of the people debating Parasite (on either side) have actually seen it. The film's debut on Hulu will at least give more people the chance to put some actual knowledge and insight behind those complaints.

Scroll below for the Parasite announcement from Hulu; a brief synopsis for the film, as well as cast and crew information.

This year's historic Best Picture winning film Parasite, from NEON, will be available on Hulu beginning Wednesday, April 8. Parasite made waves this awards season with both critics and audiences alike. Visionary director Bong Joon Ho, took home four Oscar wins including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film. Additional accolades include the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film, the SAG Award for Best Ensemble Cast and the Palme D’or, which is the top prize at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

Cast: SONG KANG HO, LEE SUN KYUN, CHO YEO JEONG, CHOI WOO SHIK, PARK SO DAM, CHANG HYAE JIN, LEE JUNG EUN

About Parasite (MILD-SPOILERS):

Greed, class discrimination and a mysterious interloper threaten the newly formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan.

Parasite will begin streaming on Hulu started April 8th.

