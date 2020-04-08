Movie Fans Are Thrilled That Parasite Is Now Streaming on Hulu

The day has finally arrived! Parasite, this year’s Academy Award winner for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Foreign Film is now available to stream on Hulu. The South Korean film became an instant classic when it was released last year, and has been praised by critics and moviegoers alike. In fact, the film managed to earn an impressive 99% critics score and 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Now that the film has finally hit Hulu, fans new and old are taking to Twitter to praise the Oscar-winning movie once again.

“!! PARASITE IS HERE !! Watch the film that made Oscar history. Now streaming, only on Hulu,” Hulu tweeted earlier today. The excitement even caused a Twitter Moment. You can check out the original tweet below:

‼️ PARASITE IS HERE ‼️ Watch the film that made Oscar history. Now streaming, only on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/QkdzlTdjxa — Hulu (@hulu) April 8, 2020

Here are some of the best Parasite tweets to hit the Internet since the movie dropped on Hulu…

Good Morning!

Goodmorning, Parasite is officially on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/aFEtaz0tCb — btch I’m tired (@duaspearz) April 8, 2020

All You Need To Know

Mood Boost

Parasite on Hulu is what I needed on this terrible day pic.twitter.com/ENO1lygGj8 — leslie (@LeslieC7777) April 8, 2020

Don’t Mess With Hulu

hulu is out here absolutely wrecking kids who are mad about parasite and not to be childish but I AM 100% HERE FOR IT pic.twitter.com/eU7hinL0OZ — William Yu (@its_willyu) April 8, 2020

Not Even A Question

If you haven’t seen Parasite, you should change that right now.

It’s one of the best movies in the last decade and that’s not even a question. https://t.co/ipCB6xSf0F — MarioNotBros for Up & Comer (@MarioNotBros) April 8, 2020

You Catch More The Second, Third, And Fourth Times

Grab Your Accessories

we’ll be streaming parasite tomorrow on hulu periodt pic.twitter.com/5ZZNxX0W3C — elvish says wash your hands (@elvishuniverse) April 8, 2020

Happy Holidays!

it feels like christmas eve because parasite drops on hulu at midnight — dovid-19 (@lesdizerables) April 8, 2020

Even The Cats Are Excited

millie lou says watch parasite on hulu pic.twitter.com/z6ZJzpMD7K — abbey (@Iouisavontrapp) April 8, 2020

Bong Hive Party!

Not only is PARASITE on Hulu today, so are MOTHER, THE HOST and Bong’s debute feature, BARKING DOGS NEVER BITE. Plus OKJA and SNOWPIERCER are on Netflix. Have yourself a Bong Joon-Ho festival this weekend! — Dominick Ferrara (@domferrara5) April 8, 2020

Parasite stars Song Kang-ho (Snowpiercer, A Taxi Driver), Jang Hye-jin (Mothers, Marine Boy), Choi Woo-shik (Okja, Train to Busan), Park So-dam (The Silenced, The Underdog), Lee Sun-kyun (Drama City, Paju), Cho Yeo-jeong (The Servant, The Target), and Jung Ji-so (Daughter, May Queen). The film follows the currently-unemployed Ki-taek family, who take a particular interest in the wealthy and glamorous Park family. An unexpected incident soon tangles the two families together and takes things into an even more horrific direction.

Parasite is now streaming on Hulu.