What to Watch on Netflix: 7 Great Action Movies to Stream

If you've paid any attention to the Top 10 lists on Netflix over the past couple of months, or just happened to read any of our articles about it, you've probably noticed that Netflix users most definitely have a type when it comes to movies. The most popular films on Netflix are consistently in the action genre, a fact that has been becoming more and more clear throughout this period of home lockdown. It seems like every newly-added action flick finds its way to the top spot on the Netflix movies list. More often than not, these are lesser-known movies that folks only heard about because they landed on Netflix. Films like Code 8, Badland, Blood Father, and Angel Has Fallen have been staples for action fans on Netflix recently. These may be some of the more newly-released options on Netflix, but they're not necessarily the best the service has to offer when it comes to the action genre. A lot of really awesome action movies tend to get buried beneath all of the clutter on a Netflix homepage, making them a bit hard to find. But that's where we come in! From sleek sci-fi thrillers to adventurous '80s blockbusters, there's a wide range of different kinds of action to stream on Netflix, and more than enough to keep you busy while stuck at home. Need some suggestions? Check out these seven action movies on Netflix that you're sure to love.

The Matrix (1999) (Photo: Warner Bros.) Not only was Lana and Lilly Wachowski's 1999 film groundbreaking in terms of its style and technology, but The Matrix completely upended the sci-fi genre as we knew it. It's equal parts sleek and gritty, blending martial arts with the terrifying truth behind computer tech, not to mention it's one of the seminal films in the incredible career of Keanu Reeves. "A computer hacker learns that what most people perceive as reality is actually a simulation created by machines, and joins a rebellion to break free."

Snowpiercer (2013) (Photo: RADiUS-TWC) A lot of casual movie fans here in America were just recently introduced to visionary South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-Ho, thanks to the unprecedented success of last year's Parasite, which won Best Picture at the Academy Awards. If you're intrigued by what you saw with Parasite, or are simply wondering what all the fuss is about, Snowpiercer on Netflix is more than worth your time. It's one of Bong's only English-language films and stars Avengers alum Chris Evans as the leader of a post-apocalyptic rebellion. This is easily one of the most poignant and violent depictions of class warfare we've ever seen, and it will stick with you long after the credits roll. "The Earth's remaining inhabitants are confined to a single train circling the globe as revolution brews among the class-divided cars."

Triple Frontier (2019) Triple Frontier is one of the better original films Netflix released last year, even though it missed out on the year-end awards. Acclaimed director J.C. Chandor's military film is a slow burn thriller, focused on the tattered relationships of old friend and the tragedy of one's greed. Triple Frontier boasts an all-star cast of Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Pedro Pascal, and Garrett Hedlund. "Loyalties are tested when five former special forces operatives reunite to steal a drug lord's fortune, unleashing a chain of unintended consequences."

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) (Photo: Paramount PIctures) Steven Spielberg is the unparalleled king of summer blockbusters, creating some of the best and most successful franchise-starters in film history. Jaws and Jurassic Park are both near-perfect films, and they represent some of Spielberg's best work, but neither are quite as fun as Raiders of the Lost Ark. Harrison Ford's action vehicle is one of the most enjoyable and rewatchable movies ever made. Period. For bonus thrills: All three Indiana Jones sequels are also available on Netflix. "When Indiana Jones is hired by the government to locate the legendary Ark of the Covenant, he finds himself up against the entire Nazi regime."

Olympus Has Fallen (2013) (Photo: Millennium Films) Olympus Has Fallen doesn't hold a candle to the rest of the films on this list, but that's totally okay. The first film in Gerard Butler's Fallen franchise is exactly what it needs to be. It's a pure, reckless shoot-em-up movie that carries a few notes of Die Hard and Con Air. The third film in the franchise, 2019's Angel Has Fallen, has been one of the most popular movies on Netflix this month, but Olympus is leaps and bounds better than its successors. "After a tragic event moves him to a desk job, an ex-Secret Service agent must rescue the president when the White House is attacked."

Inglorious Basterds (2009) (Photo: The Weinstein Company) Inglorious Basterds isn't quite like any other action movie you'll see on Netflix. Then again, Quentin Tarantino isn't quite like any other filmmaker in the business. Like Tarantino, Basterds follows its own rules, peeling scalps and rewriting the pages of history with its take on World War II. Just be warned, this film isn't for the faint of heart. "A Jewish cinema owner in occupied Paris is forced to host a Nazi premiere, where a group of American soldiers called the Basterds plans a face-off."