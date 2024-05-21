Deadpool & Wolverine Heineken Ad Becomes One of the MCU's First Beer Sponsorships

Tickets for Deadpool & Wolverine went on sale Monday morning and the event was marked by a slew of new ads for the Marvel film. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have popped up everywhere throughout the day, in interviews and videos designed to get people talking about Deadpool & Wolverine. One of those new ads was actually to promote the film's sponsorship with Heineken, putting the two Marvel heroes front and center to talk about the beverage.

Heineken's new commercial, which you can watch below, riffs on the relationship between Deadpool and Wolverine, as well as the fictional rivalry that the film's two stars have on social media.

The ad shows Deadpool and Wolverine on the verge of getting in a fight, only Wolverine isn't able to summon his adamantium claws. That's when Wade informs him that he took some of the adamantium to make something new. That something new turns out to be cans of Heineken Silver, a "world-class light beer for world-class bubs."

This is one of the few beer sponsorships for a film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it makes a lot of sense in the world of Deadpool. The upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine is the first R-rated film in the franchise, so its audience is a little different from that of the other Marvel movies. Wolverine is a drinker and Ryan Reynolds owns a liquor company, so a beer sponsorship feels right for this pair.

