10 Years Ago, Amy Adams Delivered One of the Best Performances in Modern Sci-fi (And the Oscars Snubbed Her)

From the early 2000s on through to today, Amy Adams has shined brightly on the silver screen. Whether she is playing someone wholesome and well-intentioned or a darker character with a more sinister agenda, Adams has proven she can do it all. Thanks to her range, Adams has long been recognized as one of the best actresses of her generation. She earned her first Academy Award nomination for 2005’s Junebug and has landed five more nominations since. And that doesn’t even include her work in fan-favorite hits like Catch Me If You Can, Enchanted, The Muppets, and DC Extended Universe entries like Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

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But much to the delight of genre fans, one of Adams’ most acclaimed performances actually comes from a science fiction film that was released in 2016. The film and its director have since gone on to solidify the prevalence of modern science fiction and fantasy. Still, there’s a lot to be said for the enduring power of Adams’ performance, which anchors the movie’s emotionally driven story. It’s the reason why fans are still talking about it. So why didn’t Adams — one of the most chronically Oscar-nominated (but not Oscar-winning) stars of the past 20 years — fail to get a nod for what many consider her best work?

Arrival Was a Modest Hit in 2016

By the mid-2010s, Adams was arguably at the peak of her powers. Following a decade of Oscar-nominated critical darlings and mainstream hits alike, she chose to star in Arrival, a science fiction drama from a rising director named Denis Villeneuve. He had earned acclaim for intense thrillers like Prisoners and Sicario, but Arrival was his first foray helming a major Hollywood genre picture. Based on the 1998 novella “Story of Your Life” by Ted Chiang, the film follows Louise Banks (Adams), a linguist brought in by the United States military to communicate with a newly landed extraterrestrial species. Meanwhile, Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker, and Michael Stuhlbarg turn in solid supporting turns.

Arrival earned strong reviews and brought in more than $200 million worldwide on a reported production budget of just $47 million. Since then, the film’s reputation has only grown, with fans and critics alike praising it as one of the best films of that year and among the finest sci-fi movies in recent years. Notably, Villeneuve’s momentum has just kept on going. He followed Arrival with Blade Runner 2049 and a trilogy of Dune films, which concludes this year with Dune: Part Three. But despite its eight Academy Award nominations, Arrival’s only win was for Best Sound Editing. As a result, many fans consider the film one of the most underrated of its time.

Amy Adams Still Hasn’t Been Better

Arrival felt like more than a stepping stone for Adams, whose career had been steadily building. If anything, it felt like a culmination. Some assumed this was her inevitable Best Actress win, following nearly 20 years on the big screen and five previous Oscar nominations. Alas, Adams wasn’t even nominated, which feels like a disservice to her contribution to the film. Granted, Arrival tells a compelling, heart-wrenching story of human nature, grief and loss, and the importance of open-minded communication. But it’s Adams’ performance that unites those themes. Without her bringing the entire piece together, the movie — and its gut-punch of a narrative twist — falls apart.

Since 2016, Adams has continued to deliver strong work in films like Nocturnal Animals and TV series like Sharp Objects and Cape Fear, but nothing has quite measured up to what she did in Arrival. She earned a sixth Oscar nomination for 2018’s Vice but hasn’t been nominated since then. Perhaps the Academy Awards assumed Adams would perhaps top herself yet again in the future. Maybe its bias against science fiction — a genre that has rarely, if ever, been given its due during awards season — held the Academy back from going all in on Adams’ performance. Or perhaps the competition was just that steep that year. In any case, Arrival still stands as the definitive Adams performance and deserves celebration on its tenth anniversary.

What are your thoughts on Arrival? What is your favorite Amy Adams performance? Let us know in the comments!