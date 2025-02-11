Apple’s Cape Fear TV Show Casts Amy Adams in Key Role

Apple’s upcoming TV adaptation of Cape Fear has landed another big name, as Oscar- and Emmy-nominated actress Amy Adams has been cast in one of the principal roles. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Adams will portray Anna Bowden, who is one of two lawyers terrorized by Max Cady (Javier Bardem) after the criminal leaves prison (the other attorney is Anna’s husband Tom). Adams will also be serving a prominent role behind the camera, as she’s set to be one of the show’s executive producers, working alongside the likes of Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese. It is unknown when the series will begin production.

The Cape Fear series is the latest on-screen adaptation of the novel The Executioners. Perhaps the best-known iteration is the 1991 film directed by Scorsese, starring Robert De Niro as Max Cady. Scorsese and Spielberg have been developing Cape Fear as a TV show for a while, but the project didn’t take a substantial step forward until November 2024, when Apple TV+ landed the series and Oscar-winner Bardem was cast as Cady.

Apple’s take on Cape Fear maintains the familiar premise of the previous film adaptations while still keeping things fresh. In previous versions, only the husband (named Sam in the movies) is a lawyer. The creative team is also updating the material for a modern audience, as it “examines America’s obsession with true crime.”

Adams is one of the most gifted actresses working today, so her involvement is a massive boon to Cape Fear. She’s renowned for her ability to effortlessly tackle layered, complex roles, meaning she should be the ideal fit for Anna. It sounds like the Cape Fear show is attempting to expand the part Mrs. Bowden plays in the story, and it’ll be interesting to see how Adams’ interpretation differs from what came before. After Adams landed an Emmy nomination for her turn on the series Sharp Objects, she could find herself in the awards conversation again for Cape Fear. The role of Anna should give Adams lots of rich material to work with, blending elements of drama with horror.

The next order of business will likely be finding an actor to portray Tom Bowden. With Apple already casting two acclaimed A-listers to headline Cape Fear, it’s reasonable to assume the studio will be looking for an equally familiar face for Tom. Given the pedigree of the names involved, Apple likely intends for Cape Fear to be one of their flagship, prestige TV titles the year it comes out. Getting premier talent onboard is one way to ensure Cape Fear will be appointment viewing.