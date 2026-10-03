23 Years Ago Today, Jack Black Starred in One of the Most Rewatchable 2000s Comedies (& Created a Full Franchise With No Sequel)

The 2000s have a special appeal for an entire generation, especially when it comes to comedy. But it was a decade when the genre seemed to get movies that were made specifically for that particular moment, so many of them now have references that have aged, humour that doesn’t quite fit into everyday life anymore, and an overall quality that feels a little dated. But there are a few exceptions — this is definitely one of them. And, of course, being an exception means it has Jack Black as its lead. The actor was one of the biggest comedy stars of the decade, but even today, most of his movies still manage to work without feeling completely stuck in their time. Try watching this one, and it’s pretty hard not to laugh through most of it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The truth is that its success was never just about nostalgia. Part of it can be explained by Black being in the movie, but another part comes from the ensemble, and another comes from a story that has always had such a creative premise that it can be taken in all kinds of directions. And there’s proof of that: more than twenty years have passed, and the film is still widely remembered, remains a favorite for a lot of people, and has even received new versions in other formats. Somehow, an entire legacy was built around it.

School of Rock Is One of the Most Rewatchable Movies of Its Generation

image courtesy of paramount pictures

If you haven’t seen School of Rock (which is honestly a crime), you probably at least know someone who has. Released in 2003, it follows Dewey Finn (Black), an unemployed musician who manages to get kicked out of his own band and is desperate to find a way to pay his bills. When he finds out that his friend Ned Schneebly (Mike White) has been offered a job as a substitute math teacher at a private school, Dewey decides to use Ned’s identity to get the job himself. It doesn’t take long for him to realize that his students know how to play instruments, which leads him to forget about math and secretly turn them into a rock band. But what exactly makes this movie so great?

What changes everything is Black. His character is basically the perfect role for him, which makes sense considering this was a project created by White, who wrote the screenplay and has revealed that he came up with the whole story with his friend in mind. At the time, Black was already an established name in the industry, but he was getting a lot of offers that he considered generic and uninteresting. So White started thinking about a movie that could actually take advantage of what made Black different from other actors: his over-the-top personality, his comedic talent, and his relationship with music. Black already had his well-known band, Tenacious D, and was a real musician himself, so White imagined his friend leading a band made of children — an image that, according to him, seemed funny.

Dewey is loud, irresponsible, arrogant, and has an opinion about pretty much everything. But Black also makes it very clear that, underneath all that energy, there’s someone who genuinely loves music. His character isn’t just an adult who decided to play rock star with a group of kids; he actually understands music and can recognize talents that the students themselves haven’t realized they have yet. That gives him a little more depth than the premise initially suggests, as he realizes that teaching these kids to play isn’t just a way to get himself back on stage; he’s giving them an opportunity they probably wouldn’t have found inside that school for a number of different reasons. And the film handles that development really well, because it still gives Black plenty of his iconic moments (many of which became memes) while also giving each of the students room to stand out.

image courtesy of paramount pictures

And that’s actually part of the reason the young cast is still around in one way or another today. Giving each of the kids a chance to have their own moment in School of Rock helped put many of them on the map, starting with Miranda Cosgrove, who played Summer, the band’s manager. The actress soon became one of Nickelodeon’s main young stars, while also continuing to work in film and voice acting. Joey Gaydos Jr., who played Zack, ended up following a path that was even closer to his character, since music remained an important part of his life after the movie. Robert Tsai, who played Lawrence, also stayed connected to music. Rivkah Reyes, who played Katie, continued working as an actress and comedian, while Maryam Hassan, who played Tomika, pursued a career in music. Together, they are just a few examples.

But why is School of Rock so rewatchable? At first, the music would seem like the biggest problem when it comes to making the film age well, since it leans so much on a very specific idea of classic rock and a very particular musical aesthetic. But the performances are still great because there’s a big difference between watching actors pretend to play instruments and watching a cast that can actually sell the idea that this band exists. \you can genuinely feel that the young cast is having fun with their scenes, which makes everything feel incredibly natural (especially when it comes to the final performance at the Battle of the Bands). Basically, the movie doesn’t rely on surprises — it relies on the energy of its scenes. And that was enough to make people want to bring the story into other formats.

The Movie’s Success Turned It Into a Franchise

image courtesy of paramount pictures

School of Rock never got a sequel, which feels strange given how much people still love the movie. In recent years, we’ve seen major classics from the 2000s (and even the ’90s) go down that road with The Devil Wears Prada 2, Freakier Friday, Happy Gilmore 2, and Practical Magic 2, so it would make sense for this one to join them. But maybe it was actually for the best, considering how often follow-ups fail to capture what made the original work. On the other hand, not doing anything else with the story would have been a pretty big missed opportunity, and apparently that’s what legendary composer and producer Andrew Lloyd Webber thought. One of the most influential names in musical theater decided to bring the movie’s story to Broadway in 2015.

And the fact is, if there’s a 2000s feature that could naturally become a musical, it’s hard to think of a more obvious choice. When it opened, it ran until 2019, playing more than 1,300 performances and even earning four Tony Award nominations. Meanwhile, this year, a new one-hour version, specifically created for schools and youth theater groups, is being used in productions across the United States and the United Kingdom. Ten schools have also received free licenses to stage the musical between 2026 and 2027.

The film also got a TV adaptation on Nickelodeon that ran from 2016 to 2018. It followed its own continuity and never came close to having the same impact as the original version, which is why it isn’t nearly as widely remembered. Still, it’s another example of how far the whole concept managed to go. At this point, can you really question how big its legacy became?

In the end, School of Rock has grown into a franchise and a completely timeless film, as you don’t need to understand anything about 2000s culture to enjoy it. It’s just Jack Black walking into a school, lying to get a job, and teaching a group of kids how to play rock music. You might forget a joke, a reference, or even some of the songs, but it’s hard to forget the feeling of watching a band come together in a way that’s both ridiculously funny and natural. Maybe part of that also comes from the nostalgia of being a kid and wanting to experience something like that yourself. But even if you didn’t grow up with the movie, there’s something about watching those kids get onstage, play their instruments, and actually look like they’re having the time of their lives that still makes the whole thing work.

School of Rock is available to stream on Hulu.

What’s your favorite School of Rock moment? Is it one of Dewey’s funniest scenes, the Battle of the Bands, or something else entirely? Share your pick in the comments!