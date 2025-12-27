Jack Black Wants a Sequel To His Cult Nickelodeon Movie Nobody Talks About

Jack Black has been in a few sequels over his career, but he wants to make one that few people might be talking about. Black has been in several sequels, with four Kung Fu Panda films, two Goosebumps movies, two Jumanji releases, with a third on the way, a new Super Mario Bros. movie coming in 2026, and a second Minecraft movie in the works. When people look back at Black’s film career for sequel ideas, the one movie that most bring up is his 2003 release, School of Rock. However, when Jack Black is asked, it is a movie that came out three years later that he wants to make a sequel to.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In an interview with ScreenRant, Jack Black said the one movie hr wants to make a remake of was his 2006 release, Nacho Libre. The film follows Black’s Catholic friar and cook, who decides to live out his childhood dreams of becoming a luchador to make money for his monastery’s underfunded orphanage. Made with a $35 million budget, it was a massive success, making $129 million and becoming a cult favorite. It was also the second-highest-grossing live-action Nickelodeon movie ever made after Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events.

When asked about sequels, Paul Rudd mentioned School of Rock, which Black said would be “incredible.” However., Black said what he wanted to do was return to his Mexican wrestling movie. “I would still like to be Nacho Libre,” Black said, before adding that it had been 20 years, so “it would be weird.”

What Would Nacho Libre 2 Look Like?

Image Courtesy of Paramount

In 2006, Jack Black starred as Ignacio, a cook for the Oaxaca monastery orphanage where he was raised. He had always dreamed of becoming a luchador, although that was forbidden since it was seen by his monastery to be a sin of vanity. However, when Ifnacio grows tired of being unable to provide for the kids in the orphanage, he decides to take on a masked luchador identity and try out for an amateur tag team match. He builds up a fan base and starts to make money for his orphanage, but when his identity is revealed, he puts the monastery in danger.

By the end of Nacho Libre, Ignacio wins enough money to save the orphanage, and then he becomes a professional wrestler, where he can afford to buy the orphans a bus with his prize money. The movie was a box office success. While it received mixed reviews, audiences loved it, and it soon became a cult classic. A video game adaptation was made for the Nintendo DS in 2006, and professional wrestling organizations like the WWE have referenced it, keeping it in fans’ minds.

Jack Black has been talking about a sequel to the movie since its release in 2006. Black said he had spoken to Jared Hess, who also directed Napoleon Dynamite, about a sequel and said that he hoped to see a sequel, or at least work with Hess again on something in the future. Black also hinted that he and Hess had discussed the idea that Ignacio might go to Japan and wrestle there, which is a huge destination for many professional wrestlers. Sadly, Hess said that Paramount never hinted that they wanted a Naco Libre sequel, but he said he would love to work with Jack Black again.

That happened years later when Jared Hess directed A Minecraft Movie, so while the two never got to make their Nacho Libre sequel, they did at least get to work on something that was a massive success. With A Minecraft Movie making almost $1 billion at the box office, it earned a sequel, and if that is as big, it might push Black and Hess one step closer to the Nacho Libre sequel they both wanted to make.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!