Jack Black’s $135M Action Horror Reboot Is Officially #1 on Netflix U.S. With Millions of Views

Jack Black has been active for decades, though he remains as popular as ever thanks to some savvy business decisions he’s made over the years. Throughout the last decade, he’s become associated with some notable franchises, appearing in new Jumanji, Super Mario Bros., and Minecraft movies. Obviously, in these cases, the IP is a bigger draw than any one actor, but Black has typically been front and center during the marketing campaigns, ensuring he has a fan base that spans generations. Younger moviegoers have become fond of Black’s comedic antics, but last year, the actor also tried to do something for the older crowd. After a decent box office run, that project has now become a massive Netflix hit.

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The film in question is the Anaconda reboot. For the week of March 23rd – 29th, it was the top movie on Netflix in the United States. What’s arguably even more impressive is the fact that Anaconda also ranks third on the streamer’s global chart. During the past week, the movie racked up 7.9 million views and was watched for a total of 13 million hours. Since Anaconda did not place on the top 10 chart in any other country, it means the high view count is primarily from its success in America.

Why Anaconda Is a Huge Hit On Netflix In the United States

When Anaconda was added to Netflix’s library in late March, early metrics indicated it was poised to be a massive hit for the streamer. These new figures, which come straight from Netflix, add additional context and paint the film’s streaming success in a new light. Since Anaconda recently arrived on Netflix, it was always expected that it would do well; new arrivals are frequently subject to a boost as subscribers check out the fresh titles. What could be somewhat surprising is how much Anaconda crushed the competition in America specifically. Nearly 8 million views mainly from one country is an incredibly strong showing; the No. 2 movie on Netflix in the U.S. last week was The Bad Guys 2, which scored 4.3 million views worldwide.

A closer look at Anaconda helps explain why it was such a draw in the U.S. and nowhere else. The film is a meta comedy commenting on the prevalence of reboots and remakes in Hollywood. While that angle made for a fun movie (Anaconda is one of the best installments of the Anaconda franchise despite mixed reviews), it likely hurt the film’s prospects overseas. Comedies can be tricky sells overseas because humor has a tendency to be culturally specific. What’s funny to one audience will go over the heads of another. If Anaconda was more of a straightforward creature feature and didn’t have the comedic elements, it might have fared better worldwide.

Granted, Anaconda grossed more at the international box office ($69.8 million vs. $65 million domestic), but that likely has more to do with the film’s release window (the always busy holiday season) and its word of mouth. These days, if a film receives mixed reviews, casual viewers are more likely to wait until it comes out on streaming. That was clearly the case with Anaconda. Because it wasn’t the latest installment in an ongoing, massively popular film series (where fans would want to see it ASAP to avoid spoilers), people felt comfortable holding off for a few months before watching it at home. Had Anaconda earned stronger reviews, it likely would have made more at the U.S. box office, possibly out-grossing the international haul.

Anaconda fared well at the box office ($135 million against a $45 million budget) and is a big hit on home media, but there hasn’t been any progress made on a sequel as of this writing. It’ll be interesting to see if Sony attempts to move forward with a follow-up at some point. Repeating the meta angle that was the main hook of the 2025 reboot could lead to diminishing returns, but there could be an entertaining way to make it work, building on the cast’s strong chemistry. If not, then Anaconda could become a cult favorite of its own by doing well on streaming.

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