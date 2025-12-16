One of the Best Crime Movies of the ’90s Is Being Rebooted as a TV Series (And It Could Work)

In 1991, director Kathryn Bigelow delivered a genre-defining cult classic with Point Break, a film that paired Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze in one of the most unique action thrillers of the decade. The movie followed rookie FBI agent Johnny Utah (Reeves) as he infiltrated a gang of bank robbers known as the “Ex-Presidents,” led by the charismatic and philosophical surfer Bodhi (Swayze). What could have been a ridiculous premise was elevated by Bigelow’s kinetic direction and the surprising emotional depth between the two leads, creating a dynamic that heavily influenced future blockbusters like The Fast and the Furious. While a 2015 theatrical remake of Point Break failed to capture the magic of the original, the franchise is now looking to reinvent itself by pivoting to the small screen with a fresh approach.

Variety reports that AMC Networks is actively developing a Point Break television series. The project is a collaboration between Alcon Television Group and AMC Studios, with Dave Kalstein attached to write and executive produce. Kalstein, best known for his work on Treadstone and Quantico, brings significant experience in the espionage and action genres to the table. Crucially, the series is being pitched not as a remake, but as a direct sequel set in 2026, taking place over three decades after the events of the original film. It’s worth noting that the network has not yet handed out a formal series order. The show remains in the development stage, meaning its future hinges entirely on whether AMC executives feel Kalstein’s script captures the necessary spark to sustain Point Break as an episodic narrative.

A Point Break TV Show Could Actually Be Great

Image courtesy of 20th Century Studios

The decision to frame the new Point Break series as a continuation rather than a reboot is a strategic move that immediately distinguishes it from the poorly received 2015 film. By acknowledging the 35-year gap, the show opens the door to a “legacy sequel” format that has worked wonders for projects like Cobra Kai and Top Gun: Maverick. In addition, setting the narrative in 2026 places the story in a modern context where the surveillance state, extreme sports, and anti-establishment sentiments have all evolved drastically since Bodhi’s era. Early plot details indicate that the story will revolve around the return of the Ex-Presidents gang, who are reportedly behind a major new heist. This suggests that while Bodhi may be gone, his philosophy has inspired a new generation of criminals to don the masks.

Furthermore, AMC has a proven track record of handling morally complex crime dramas. The network delivered Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, shows that thrived on the blurred lines between criminals and those who hunt them. Point Break lives in that exact gray area, as the core tension of the property has always been the seduction of the undercover agent. A series structure allows the showrunner to slow down the pacing of that corruption so that the audience can watch the slow erosion of a law enforcement officer’s ethics as they are drawn into the Ex-Presidents’ orbit.



