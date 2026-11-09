Here’s How Ghost Rider Could Finally Give Marvel Its First Truly Terrifying Superhero Movie

Marvel has superheroes who can punch through buildings, fight alien armies, and save the world before lunch. What it doesn’t really have is a hero who can make audiences genuinely uncomfortable just by showing up. That’s where Ghost Rider comes in. A flaming skull riding a motorcycle is already a pretty great starting point, but Johnny Blaze has always been a stranger and considerably nastier character than your average Marvel hero. He’s cursed, he’s connected to demonic forces, and his idea of justice involves making really bad people suffer. Honestly, I’m not sure why Marvel would look at all that and think it needs another comedy routine.

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That’s the opportunity here. Ghost Rider shouldn’t feel like another superhero joining the Avengers for a few quips and a big CGI battle. His stories belong somewhere closer to supernatural horror, with demonic mythology, terrifying transformations, and villains that actually give audiences nightmares. Nicolas Cage already brought the character to theaters twice, so Marvel can’t simply give us another version of the same thing. It needs to understand what makes the Spirit of Vengeance different in the first place. And if the studio gets this right, it could finally give the MCU a corner of the universe that feels genuinely dangerous.

Why Ghost Rider Needs a Supernatural Horror Movie Instead of Another MCU Adventure

There’s a reason Ghost Rider has always stood out among Marvel’s superheroes. Johnny Blaze isn’t a billionaire in an armored suit or a scientist who got caught in a radiation accident. He’s a man who made a deal with the Devil and ended up paying a rather horrible price. The Spirit of Vengeance turns him into something terrifying, with a burning skull, supernatural strength, and a chain that makes most superhero weapons look pretty ordinary. His Penance Stare is even nastier. It forces the guilty to experience the pain they’ve inflicted on others. That’s a pretty grim ability for a franchise that usually prefers its heroes to solve problems with a clever one-liner.

Although I think Ryan being cast as Ghost Rider, possibly Johnny Blaze, is a great idea, I hope he doesn’t end up appearing in too many movies. His role as Kade in Disney’s upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter, for example, might be a bit much. For those who don’t know, Ryan may have landed the role of Marvel’s new flaming-skull superhero thanks to a little-known performance in this movie:

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Marvel has plenty of experience with supernatural characters, but Ghost Rider offers something different. Doctor Strange can take audiences into strange dimensions, and Werewolf by Night already showed that the MCU could experiment with horror-inspired storytelling. Ghost Rider could push that considerably further. Imagine a movie that treats his transformations as genuinely frightening rather than another opportunity for a flashy special effect. The motorcycle roaring through a deserted highway at night, the flames spreading across Johnny’s body, and some unfortunate demon realizing it has made a very serious mistake. There’s a terrific horror movie hiding inside this character. Marvel just needs to let it out.

How Marvel Can Make Its New Ghost Rider Different From Nicolas Cage’s Movies

Nicolas Cage has already played Johnny Blaze in Ghost Rider and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance. I’ll admit that those movies have their fans, and Cage certainly understood that there was something wonderfully ridiculous about playing a man with a flaming skull. The first film had some entertaining moments, while the sequel went considerably further into the character’s darker mythology. But neither movie quite delivered the definitive Ghost Rider adventure that fans have been waiting for. The character has so much potential, and there’s more to explore than watching him chase criminals while setting everything on fire. His connection to the supernatural world deserves considerably more attention.

That’s where Marvel has an interesting opportunity. Rather than introducing Ghost Rider as another Avenger or giving him a quick appearance in somebody else’s movie, the studio could build an entirely new supernatural corner of the MCU around him. There are plenty of terrifying characters in Marvel’s supernatural mythology, and Ghost Rider has a natural place among them. Mephisto would be an obvious starting point, especially after all the teasing surrounding the character in recent MCU projects. But there are other demons and supernatural threats worth exploring, too. I’d much rather see Johnny Blaze fighting something that genuinely scares him than watching him trade jokes with Spider-Man. Marvel has spent years building a universe around superheroes who save the world. Maybe it’s time to introduce one who makes the monsters wish they’d stayed in Hell.