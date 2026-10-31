Ryan Gosling’s Ghost Rider Will Setup the MCU’s Big Supernatural Team-Up, According to Report

Marvel Studios is reportedly developing a Midnight Sons movie as a follow-up to Ryan Gosling’s MCU debut in Ghost Rider. According to insider Daniel Richtman, the supernatural team-up is being planned as part of Marvel’s expanding horror lineup, with Gosling’s Ghost Rider expected to arrive in theaters in 2028. Richtman is also reporting that Sacha Baron Cohen will return as Mephisto in that film. Marvel has not officially announced either project, but the report suggests the studio could be preparing to give its supernatural characters their own Avengers-style franchise.

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There’s also a compelling financial argument for Marvel to embrace its horror characters. The box-office success of Obsession and Backrooms has demonstrated the enormous appetite for horror, while DC’s Clayface opened to $43 million worldwide against a reported $35 million production budget. Marvel has already found success exploring its darker side with Werewolf by Night and Agatha All Along. With horror delivering some of Hollywood’s biggest returns on relatively modest budgets, Midnight Sons could offer Marvel its next lucrative Saga opportunity.

The Midnight Sons have been around since 1992, when Rise of the Midnight Sons brought together Ghost Rider, Morbius, Blade, the Nightstalkers, and other supernatural heroes to battle Lilith, the Mother of Demons. But Marvel has never been particularly precious about the team’s membership. Over the years, different incarnations have pulled characters from across its supernatural universe, and a lot of them have already shown up in the MCU.

According to reports Marvel will be doing ‘MIDNIGHT SONS’ after ‘GHOST RIDER’



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Midnight Sons is the Supernatural Avengers

One iteration of the Midnight Sons already featured three characters introduced in the MCU. In 2009’s Marvel Zombies 4, Morbius assembled a team that included Daimon Hellstrom, Jennifer Kale, Werewolf by Night, and Man-Thing to confront a zombie outbreak. Two of those characters debuted together. Gael García Bernal introduced Jack Russell in Werewolf by Night, which also featured Man-Thing and Elsa Bloodstone, played by Laura Donnelly. Jennifer Kale, played by Sasheer Zamata, subsequently appeared in Agatha All Along, where she survived the Witches’ Road and reclaimed her magical abilities. Marvel has effectively introduced three members of that comics lineup, with Elsa already connected to two of them. She would show up in another MCU alum’s version of the team.

Wong, played by Benedict Wong, actually assembled his own Midnight Sons team in 2018’s Doctor Strange: Damnation, recruiting Blade, Ghost Rider, Moon Knight, Elsa Bloodstone, Man-Thing, Iron Fist, and Doctor Voodoo to battle Mephisto. The MCU’s Sorcerer Supreme has already dealt with demons in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, when a magician named Donny Blaze accidentally unleashed them during his stage act. Blaze also sent Madisynn King to a hellish dimension, where she made a blood pact with an unidentified demon. Considering Mephisto’s recent MCU debut, that little adventure might prove more important than anyone realized.

As for Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, he’s another obvious possibility. The character played a prominent role in the 2022 video game Marvel’s Midnight Suns, which expanded the roster to include Blade, Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Wolverine. The game received strong reviews despite disappointing sales, demonstrating how the supernatural team could accommodate characters from across the Marvel Universe. Wolverine’s inclusion, along with his Ghost Rider crossovers in Marvel Comics Presents, gives the comic-addled brain plenty of justification for bringing Hugh Jackman along. But perhaps the supernatural heroes deserve one crossover without Wolverine.

Marvel’s animated projects have already experimented with another combination. Marvel Zombies featured Blade Knight, an alternate version of Blade who serves as Khonshu’s avatar, following a brief cameo in the series finale of What If…?. The live-action MCU has Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight, while Mahershala Ali’s Blade has already been heard speaking to Dane Whitman, played by Kit Harington, in Eternals. All three could potentially show up in a Midnight Sons movie.

Mephisto Could Be the Key to Marvel’s Midnight Sons Plans

The MCU already has a supernatural heavyweight who could be the Midnight Sons version of The Avengers’ Loki. Sacha Baron Cohen introduced Mephisto in Ironheart, where he made a bargain with Riri Williams. Now, according to another report from Daniel Richtman, Cohen will reprise the role in Ghost Rider. Mephisto has a long history with the character in Marvel Comics. Johnny Blaze sold his soul to the demon to save his father from cancer, only to watch him die in a motorcycle stunt. Mephisto also served as the primary antagonist of Doctor Strange: Damnation, which saw Wong assemble his Midnight Sons team to confront him. Marvel could already be setting up the villain who brings its supernatural universe together. Meanwhile, Aubrey Plaza portrayed Death, also known as Rio Vidal, in Agatha All Along. Plaza is rumored to be returning to Marvel in 2028, around the same time Gosling’s Ghost Rider is expected to arrive. Make of that timing what you will.

Between Rise of the Midnight Sons, Marvel Zombies 4, Doctor Strange: Damnation, and the Midnight Suns video game, Marvel has already introduced more than a dozen characters with potential claims to a Midnight Sons membership card. That’s a pretty impressive bench for a team the studio hasn’t officially announced. There were 12 MCU movies between The Avengers and Avengers: Infinity War, giving Marvel six years to build toward Thanos. If Midnight Sons becomes the Avengers of Marvel’s supernatural universe, what does its Infinity War look like?