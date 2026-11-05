Nicolas Cage Breaks Silence on Ryan Gosling’s Ghost Rider Reboot

Among the biggest this year was the news that Ryan Gosling has officially been cast as the MCU’s Ghost Rider for a reboot movie of the same name, and now, former Ghost Rider actor Nicolas Cage has finally weighed in and shared how he feels about the upcoming reboot and Gosling stepping into the role. Long before this announcement, Gosling had made it clear that this was a dream role for him, but it wasn’t clear whether the MCU would be introducing its own take on the character. For a time, it felt uncertain and perhaps even unlikely because of the recentness of Cage’s movies; however, several years have now passed and, notably, the MCU’s Ghost Rider will be arriving after Avengers: Secret Wars, when the MCU is said to be getting a soft reboot.

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Even so, many fans have remained curious about what Cage would think of this news and Gosling’s upcoming portrayal of the character, and finally, they have a concrete answer. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Cage addressed the upcoming release head-on, and he had almost entirely very encouraging things to say. Check out his exact comments and more about Ghost Rider below.

Nicolas Cage Had High Praise for Ryan Gosling

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Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere of his new movie, Madden, Cage said of Ghost Rider, “Ryan’s going to do his thing with it, and I’m looking forward to seeing it. Ryan knows how I feel about him as an actor; we’ve had nice conversations, and we stay in touch. I was happy for him and wished him best of luck on his adventures, and I look forward to seeing the movie.” Based on this response, it seems Cage has every faith in Gosling’s ability to take up this mantle and herald a brand-new era for this fan-favorite character, and it’s also nice, and perhaps somewhat surprising, to see that he mentioned watching the movie multiple times. While there’s no real doubt that Cage’s comments about Gosling are true, he does have reason to be less than happy with Marvel at present.

Specifically, Cage’s Spider-Noir, which was actually quite popular, was cancelled after just one season earlier this year, and it had seemed as though the star had some (understandably) strong feelings about that blow to the show. Yet, this response about Ghost Rider suggests that there may not be any bad blood lingering there, as Cage seems genuinely enthusiastic about seeing what the MCU and Gosling have in store for this character. Hopefully, that enthusiasm proves true for audiences as well, as Ghost Rider will arguably be among the MCU’s most important movies released post-Secret Wars.

Are you looking forward to seeing Ryan Gosling’s interpretation of Ghost Rider? Share your thoughts in the comments below.