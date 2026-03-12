James Gunn’s Superman Sequel Will Have a Major DCU Crossover (And It Makes Lanterns Even More Exciting)

After a successful 2025 that saw the releases of Superman and Peacemaker Season 2, the DC Universe is now in full swing, and the franchise is poised to have another huge year in 2026. There’s plenty of excitement for upcoming films Supergirl and Clayface, but DC’s most fascinating project this year may actually be the TV series Lanterns. The show, which stars Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre as Hal Jordan and John Stewart, respectively, has made waves for its grounded, True Detective-esque approach to storytelling, as highlighted by the first trailer. Adding to the intrigue is the fact that James Gunn has said Lanterns is “really important in setting up things” for the DCU’s future, and now we know what he might have meant by that.

According to industry insider Jeff Sneider (and later corroborated by The Hollywood Reporter), Pierre is set to reprise the role of John Stewart in Man of Tomorrow, Gunn’s Superman follow-up that’s gearing up to start production later this year. THR notes that filming will begin in April and run through the summer.

Aaron Pierre’s Man of Tomorrow Casting Makes Lanterns More Exciting

In a vacuum, Lanterns was already an exciting addition to the DCU canon. Not only does its unique structure help it stand out from the glut of comic book adaptations, it also marks the first time since the ill-fated 2011 feature film that the Green Lantern IP has been the focus of a major live-action project. DC fans have waited a long time to see these characters back in the spotlight; there was never a formal Green Lantern project released during the DC Extended Universe era, so the hope is that Lanterns can begin to realize all the untapped potential in this corner of the DC universe.

Knowing that Pierre’s John Stewart is being set up to be a recurring hero in Gunn’s franchise makes Lanterns an even more interesting proposition. It adds additional weight and stakes to John’s character arc on the show. In the Lanterns trailer, it’s revealed that Hal Jordan has been training John for months, but the latter hasn’t had an opportunity to experiment with the power ring just yet. It seems as if Lanterns will chronicle a passing of the torch, with John proving he’s worthy of taking Hal’s spot in the Green Lantern Corps. The fact that Pierre has been confirmed for Man of Tomorrow while there’s no word about Chandler’s possible involvement could lend credence to the theory that Hal will die in Lanterns, making room for John Stewart to become the DCU’s main human Lantern before Brainiac arrives to cause havoc.

One thing that’ll be interesting to see is how Lanterns balances its shared universe obligations with its own core narrative. This is something that Peacemaker Season 2 arguably struggled with, as some viewers took issue with the polarizing finale that was seemingly more concerned with setting up future DCU developments than satisfyingly wrapping up its own mainline story. Since Pierre is returning for Man of Tomorrow, odds are Lanterns will feature some setup for the movie, laying a foundation for John Stewart’s role. It’ll be a delicate matter to figure out, since Gunn is determined to ensure each DCU project can stand on its own, minimizing the amount of “homework” viewers have to do to understand a film or show.

After watching Pierre’s John Stewart in the grounded Lanterns (which is positioned as a mature HBO show), it’ll also be interesting to see how the character fits into the world of Man of Tomorrow, which tonally and stylistically should be quite different from Lanterns. Gunn has always been known for embracing comic book sensibilities in his directorial projects, meaning fans should get an opportunity to see Stewart in another light. It’s an example of Gunn’s ideal vision for the DCU, emulating what happens in the comics. Each standalone project has its own tone and feel, and there are opportunities for characters to crossover when it’s appropriate.

