Spoilers for VisionQuest follow.

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Ever since the costumes of Avengers: Doomsday’s so-called “Latverian witches,” were displayed at San Diego Comic Con, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been doing detective work to figure out which familiar characters could be under the masks of the mystical villains aiding Latverian dictator Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) Although none of the color-coded mystery characters, who probably aren’t all actually Latverian, wear her trademark shade of red, many fans assume that the franchise’s first and most popular witch, Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) will be one of the three. Wanda’s long-awaited return to the franchise in the recent finale of VisionQuest, in which Victor rescues her from her presumed death, initially appears to support this idea.

Some viewers believe Wanda will be revealed as the Doomsday witch in a green costume, specifically, as a nod to a comic book storyline involving her and Victor that Doomsday and next year’s Avengers: Secret Wars, are speculated to be inspired by, in which she wears green. But the fan favorite, mystically-focused, trilogy of series started by WandaVision and concluded by VisionQuest also featured another extremely powerful witch who would make sense in this specific role. Agatha All Along introduced Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza), the personification of Death, who is also referred to as the MCU’s original Green Witch. Given this, one can’t ignore the possibility that the 2024 series already revealed her as the Doomsday antagonist, surprisingly directly, before fans even knew the witches would be part of the film.

Aubrey Plaza’s Death Is Marvel’s Original Green Witch

Rio/Death is introduced as a mysterious former lover of the witch Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn,) who helps Agatha free herself from a spell Wanda used to imprison her at the end of WandaVision. Although she then attempts to kill Agatha, who has already used magic to give herself an unnaturally long life, Agatha convinces her to wait until she can restore her depleted magic powers so their final confrontation can be less one-sided.

Agatha All Along was the first MCU property to explain how different areas and subjects of witchcraft and magic are represented by different colors. After Agatha and the mysterious “Teen” (Joe Locke) assemble a coven to walk the mythical “Witches’ Road,” their peers insist that the group needs a Green Witch to succeed, according to centuries of lore about the Road. It is later explained that, “Green Craft is about the cycle of all living things. Growth and decay in constant flow.” Agatha hastily recruits Sharon Davis (Debra Jo Rupp,) a non-magical civilian for the role, but she is killed during the group’s first magical trial. Rio then appears on the road and replaces her. When the other coven members ask if she is a Green Witch she replies “Less “a” Green Witch and more The Green Witch!” while altering her voice unnaturally. After the rest of the group discovers her true identity, Jennifer “Jen” Kale (Sasheer Zamata) acknowledges that death is part of the cycle of life Green Craft deals with saying that Rio, “Told us who she was from the very beginning.” Rio returning as Doomsday’s Green Witch would subvert expectations in the same way, presenting her identity in a straightforward manner only for viewers, and possibly other characters, to dismiss her as a suspect precisely because of how obvious a choice she’d be for the role.

Doctor Doom Could Team Up With Death Herself

Some specific lines from Doomsday’s trailers can easily be interpreted in favor of this theory. The one that supports it most directly is Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto’s (Sir Ian McKellen) declaration that, “Death comes for us all,” though that is also simply a common phrase that it makes sense to use in a scenario as apocalyptic as Doomsday looks to be. Other trailers feature Victor replying to Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) threat to send him to Hell by saying, “Hell answers to me, for I am Doom,” while using his own magic powers, which are represented with green light. Some have instead interpreted this as an allusion to Thor’s sister Hela (Cate Blanchett,) the Goddess of Death, possibly returning as one of Doom’s allies, but it could just as easily be a reference to Rio/Death herself.

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Death is a long-standing character in Marvel Comics, usually presented as a female, and sometimes referred to as “Lady Death,” or “Mistress Death.” The comic character’s arguably most famous for her role in The Infinity Gauntlet storyline that inspired the Avengers films Infinity War and Endgame. In the comic book arc, Thanos uses the Infinity Gauntlet and Stones to erase half of all life in the universe from existence in the hopes of impressing Death, who he has a romantic obsession with, though it is often ambiguous whether the entity is really communicating with Thanos or if he deludes himself into seeing and speaking with an imaginary version of her. While Josh Brolin’s MCU version of Thanos ultimately had different motivations, the franchise did acknowledge his original portrayal during the character’s introduction. In the mid-credits scene of the original Avengers movie from 2012, Thanos’ servant the Other (Alexis Denisof) advises his master against continuing to wage war on the humans of Earth, saying, “To challenge them is to court death,” which causes Thanos to smile. Given this, some comic fans would probably find it odd to include the Death character in Avengers movies focusing on a villain other than the Mad Titan.

Those who have followed Doomsday’s production may also question how Death and Doom could come to work together, as they initially seem to have opposite goals. Promotional materials and comments from the cast and crew of Doomsday indicate that Victor will initially pose as an ally to the film’s superheroes, claiming he also wants to stop the collisions between different universes known as incursions. Depending on how closely the film follows the comic book arc its based on this may actually be true, though Victor will inevitably have other, more villainous motives and/or methods that eventually set him against the heroes. One might initially assume that Rio would be in favor of allowing the incursions to continue so that all life in the multiverse is killed. But Agatha All Along emphasized that the character only seeks to ensure deaths deemed necessary by what she sees as the world’s natural order. If she believes the multiverse is supposed to exist and that the incursions and deaths they cause are unnatural she would fight to prevent them. Doom’s line from the trailers about how some specific heroes “have lived stolen lives,” suggests that he will be targeting those whose lives he believes have progressed or been preserved in unnatural ways, which is exactly what Rio does.

Do you think Death is the green witch in Avengers: Doomsday? Discuss in the comments.