As the clock ticks down for the Dec. 16 release date of Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Studio’s head honchos are already looking ahead to what comes next. Similar to the Thanos arc that culminated with Infinity War and Endgame, Doctor Doom’s epic will also take place across two interconnected films, with the latter being Secret Wars in 2027. With the upcoming December entry already expected to make waves in the MCU, Marvel is setting the stage for the events that audiences have yet to see. If what they say is true, then we are going to be in for a wild ride.

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With a full month away before the film arrives in theaters, Doomsday is continuing to make headlines as more and more pieces are revealed. Its constantly growing roster of characters is already unparalleled compared to the last two Avengers, with a recent addition of a surprising X-Men character quietly announced last week. On top of that, Hugh Jackman let it slip that Wolverine and Deadpool should be showing up in the movie in one way or another, but like all of these characters, their role (and multiversal location) remain to be determined. With so much happening already, the sequel looks to up the scale to a whole other level.

Avengers: Secret Wars Will Be A Huge Risk And A Different Genre of Film

In an interview with Empire, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige promised that the upcoming Secret Wars “is a whole other genre of story” to Doomsday. Director Joe Russo added to that, stating that the Doomsday sequel will be “a really unique world” with a “unique story” that will be very different than what we are used to seeing. “The only reason to get out of bed every day is to take risks and surprise people and try things that have never been tried before. I think Secret Wars is one of those movies where I hope people will walk out of it and go, ‘I’ve never seen anything like that in my life!’”

This sounds like Hollywood hyperbole meant purely to sell tickets, but by all accounts — it’s working. Without fully knowing what will happen in Doomsday, we can only take guesses based on events from the comic books that could flesh out what a potential movie could be like. If we’re following the 1984 Battleworld arc by Jim Shooter, it’s going to be a huge Royal Rumble of every hero and villain in the world colliding to see whether the forces of good or evil prevail. At the time when the original comics were published, it was a huge deal to see so many characters crossing over in the same place at the same time. However, we already got a world-encompassing crossover in Endgame, and it feels too soon to repeat the same tactic.

Is Secret Wars Inspired By the Hickman Comic Books?

Jonathan Hickman’s Secret Wars from 2015 might be the key to solving how it fits into Doomsday and why Feige and Russo feel it’s going to be such a change of pace. I’ll try not to spoil it too much for folks who would like to read this or wait to see the movie adaptation, but it involves Dr. Doom, multiverses and a whole lot of reality-shifting. It also helped merge a few characters from their Ultimate universe into the 616 world, which raises the question of whether Marvel characters from different studios could be wrapped up into this epic film or which ones we simply haven’t seen yet could make their debut in an unexpected way. There’s also the chance it revives a few other high-profile characters who haven’t been seen in a while or who were killed off (such as Thanos) to give them a shot at redemption or perhaps something else we don’t yet understand.

There are many rumors about the events Doomsday depicts, many of which are apocalyptic in nature (not the Oscar Isaac character) and would result in sweeping changes across the franchise. What isn’t hyperbole to say is December’s movie will be the catalyst of something big for the entire MCU in a way that hasn’t happened yet, and if all goes according to Feige’s plan, the landscape will truly be reshaped into something we have never seen before.

Do you think Secret Wars can pull off what Feige and Russo have suggested, or are they overhyping things more than they need to? Let us know in the comments below.