Sci-Fi’s Most Exciting Unofficial Trilogy Must Now Be a Priority After Recent 10/10 Masterpiece Movie

After March brought moviegoers a sci-fi masterpiece, the genre’s most exciting unofficial trilogy must become a priority — and there’s just one more film needed to make it so. For avid science-fiction readers, Andy Weir is a recognizable name. The author has released three bestselling hits over the last decade, and two of them have been adapted into successful features. The Martian amassed $630 million back in 2015 (via Box Office Mojo), receiving positive reviews from critics and general audiences alike. And this year, Project Hail Mary came to the big screen and proved another success.

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As of this writing, Project Hail Mary has made over $330 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo), and it’s only been out for two weeks. The Ryan Gosling-led film has surpassed The Martian in terms of reception, snagging an impressive 95% Rotten Tomatoes score from critics and a 96% rating on the Popcornmeter. With the movie receiving so much buzz, there’s no denying how well Weir’s work lends itself to the screen. And with two adaptations of his books taking off, Hollywood must prioritize finishing his unofficial trilogy.

An Artemis Movie Must Become a Priority After Project Hail Mary’s Success

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Although Weir confirmed he’s in the middle of writing a new sci-fi book (via People), he’s currently known for three titles in the genre: The Martian, Project Hail Mary, and Artemis. With the first two making well-regarded and commercially successful films, it only makes sense for Hollywood to finish out the author’s unofficial trilogy. (The books aren’t technically connected, but they’re all tied via their categorization, themes, and fan bases.) That means making an Artemis film next, and it’s something that Project Hail Mary directors Chris Miller and Phil Lord are already in the process of developing. But it’s taking a while to come to fruition — it’s been eight years since they signed on to the project — and Project Hail Mary should push everyone involved to make it more of a priority.

After all, the performance of the 2026 film and The Martian suggest that Artemis would be another hit. Done well, it could also be the most cinematic and relevant Weir adaptation yet. Of course, the elements that make it so perfect for the screen are also part of the reason it’s taking so long. The entire novel takes place in the first city on the moon. And the way the book handles gravity poses obstacles. Once they’re figured out, though, Artemis will undoubtedly make for a great viewing experience. It could end up being the best of the three films.

Artemis Could Be the Best Andy Weir Book for the Big Screen

Artemis is set on the first city on the moon, which is populated by many tourists and billionaires who thrive there — but also by ordinary humans who can’t afford to. And the novel follows one such person, Jazz, as she gets wrapped up in a heist, a seemingly easy way to make a profit…until it becomes something else entirely. That element of the book will make for a compelling plot, offering thrills alongside Weir’s sci-fi realism. Heist structures tend to make compelling films, and the inequality seen in Artemis will allow the movie to tackle relevant conversations. Additionally, the setting itself should offer a cinematic backdrop that sets it apart from other sci-fi fare. It could be Weir’s best adaptation yet, which gives Hollywood even more reason to make it happen, and soon.

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