Spider-Man Theory: Brand New Day is Hiding A Classic X-Men Villain (& We Don’t Mean Phoenix)

A new theory reveals who the real villain of Spider-Man: Brand New Day really is. I’ll say this for Tom Holland; as famous as he is for accidentally drawing spoilers, he seems to have finally figured out how to keep things secret. According to Holland, the main villain of Brand New Day still hasn’t leaked, and he’s refusing to spill the beans. “The villain that we have in this movie – which is still very much a secret – is, I think, unlike anything we’ve seen in one of these movies before,” he said, and that’s all he’s willing to reveal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Naturally, that means the internet is awash with speculation. Holland’s comments are pretty vague, so we don’t know whether or not he’s referring to a brand new character, or something as simple as Bruce Banner being Brand New Day‘s true villain. Theories are a dime a dozen right now, which makes this particular exciting; this is so unlike No Way Home, where everybody knew Maguire and Garfield were returning, however much Marvel and Sony tried to pretend otherwise. But what’s the evidence, and what does it point towards?

Everything We Know About Brand New Day’s Mystery Villain

Play video

Let’s start by establishing everything we know about what’s going on in Brand New Day. Spider-Man’s powers are mysteriously mutating, leading him to go to Bruce Banner for help. Meanwhile, even as Spider-Man takes on a bevy of street-level villains, the wall-crawler is also dealing with a mystery new character played by Sadie Sink. It’s generally believed Sink is playing the MCU’s version of Jean Grey, one of the original X-Men, making this an important step in the build-up to the Mutant Saga. Supporting this theory, a Z-level X-Men villain called Willam Metzger is confirmed for the film, running Damage Control – a sort of superhuman police force.

But something else is going on, which may or may not be connected to Sink’s character. A new power has entered the picture; a mysterious body-swapping psychic force that appears to be wreaking havoc. Some have suggested this is an aspect of Jean Grey herself (there’s a Jean Grey power effect in the latest trailer, prompting speculation she has the Phoenix Force). But none of this is typical of a Jean Grey story; while it’s true she does possess these powers, they’re lower-level subsets and often little-controlled. In fact, she’s only tended to do body-swaps with her mind as a last-second survival strategy.

All of which strongly implies we’re dealing with something else. We can’t rule out mystical forces, especially given Peter Parker’s mutating powers; this is drawing heavily from a plot called “The Other,” where the comics revealed Peter Parker is a spider-totem associated with the spider-god Anansi. That said, given everything else in this movie seems to be related to mutants and genetic mutation – even the Hulk subplot is about Banner knowing how to suppress mutating DNA – it’s most likely we should look towards the X-Men comics.

One X-Men Villain Would Potentially With Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Psychics are a dime a dozen in the X-Men comics. Surprisingly, though, possession is rather more unusual; only a handful of mutants have ever had that power, one being the X-Men’s own Karma. While it’s possible Sink will be the MCU’s version of Karma, rather than Jean Grey, that seems unlikely; it would involve a very controversial race-swap. So looking beyond Karma, you wind up with a classic X-Men villain – one of the first bad guys Professor X himself ever fought. Specifically, you’re dealing with a powerful, dangerous entity known as the Shadow King.

In the comics, the Shadow King is a multiversal entity who became bound to the mutant crime lord Amahl Farouk. He originally established a criminal empire in Cairo, even recruiting the young mutant later known as Storm, and used his vast psychic powers to accumulate wealth and riches. Possession is the Shadow King’s favorite trick, and he loves turning heroes against one another; he became Professor Xavier’s enemy when the X-Men’s future leader visited Cairo and had his pocket picker by Storm, resulting in a psychic battle between the two.

The Shadow King would certainly fit well with Spider-Man: Brand New Day. He’s a force of mutation; his psychic presence does indeed appear to unlock other, darker aspects of mutated DNA, which may well explain both Spider-Man’s mutation and evidence the Hulk has now, gray form. The Shadow King often jumps from one host to another, causing havoc before moving on, just like the body-hopper in the Brand New Day trailer. And, strikingly, he’s been associated with anti-mutant violence; he revels in fear and hatred, and thus encourages the kind of bigotry one would associate with William Metzger in the comics.

Marvel could even riff on some other ideas, by tying the Shadow King in with the Hand. In the comics, the ninja cult is known for worshiping a corruptive demon called the Beast; Marvel could easily combine the Shadow King with the Beast, making the Hand his servants. That would neatly explain the oddity of the Hand’s return in Brand New Day, because they would be here as his agents. All the pieces do come together rather well, making the Shadow King an exciting possibility for the film’s real villain.

Sadie Sink’s “Jean Grey” Could Easily Fit Into a Shadow King Story

Image via Sony

All this naturally raises a single question: where does Sadie Sink’s character, likely Jean Grey, fit into this? The easiest answer is that she’s playing a role combining that of Storm and Professor X in the comics; that she’s one of the Shadow King’s sneak thieves, and she’s turned rogue, trying to undermine him. It does, after all, take a psychic to stop a psychic – meaning Spider-Man will need the help of someone telepathic if he’s going to beat the Shadow King.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!