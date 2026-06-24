Spider-Man Showrunner Officially Confirms One Major Peter Parker Change (& It Might Count For the MCU Too)

Even Marvel sometimes forget the true beauty of a shared universe: that everything is connected. That’s even true with Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, the (excellent) animated series that branches out from the main MCU timeline. Season 2 is set to return later this year, but The Art of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man was recently released ahead of the show’s return. Available now from retailers like Amazon, it explains the bold creative decisions taken when making the show, and offers insight into major characters like Norman Osborn and Nico Minoru.

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There’s precious little setup in the book, which is really a retrospective into Season 1. That said, showrunner Jeff Trammell does nonetheless confirm one shocking twist in the Season 1 finale; this suggested Peter Parker’s father, Richard Parker, is still alive. Apparently this isn’t a fake-out, nor is it a Chameleon duplicate (as in one comic book plot). No, Spider-Man’s father is still alive.

Richard Parker is Officially Alive in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

The scene was clear setup for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, coming as part of a montage after Peter asked Doctor Strange to clue him in on the future. But the Richard Parker reveal was carefully seeded earlier in the season. “A lot of people may not pick up on this,” Trammell observes, “but in the sixth episode, Peter, Nico, and Harry are talking about their parents, and Harry says, ‘Your mom is an excellent cook!’ Peter says, ‘May is actually my aunt. My mom passed away a while back.’ We specifically made him say ‘my mom’ and not ‘my parents.’ So, yes, Richard Parker has always been there, and I’m really excited to dig into that story. There are so many instances of Peter’s life that we don’t know about, and they have had big impacts on him.”

This is the first iteration of Spider-Man who’s ever had his parents around. To be fair, Marvel’s original agreements with Sony left the option open; they stressed only that Peter’s parents “became absent from his life during his childhood,” and that every version of the character should be raised by his aunt. That document leaked in 2014, and obviously no longer applies; what’s more, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is a Marvel production, not Sony. Still, it establishes a clear precedent.

In the comics, there’s only ever been one story that brought Peter’s dad back – and his mom as well, after a fashion. In the end, they turned out to have been duplicates created by the Chameleon to mess with Peter’s head. That’s clearly not the story we’re telling here, though, because the key dialogue suggests Peter knows his father is still alive. It raises an intriguing mystery about why we haven’t seen Richard Parker before, and why he’s in prison.

Does This Mean Richard Parker is Alive in the MCU Too?

As exciting as Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man may be, it’s far from the main event this year for webheads. That’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day, continuing the story of Tom Holland’s wall-crawler in the mainstream MCU. Early ticket sales point to a box office record for Brand New Day, and justifiably so. But, curiously, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man‘s Richard Parker reveal carries major implications for the main timeline too. That’s because the show is set in a timeline branching out of the main MCU, created because of a time paradox when Doctor Strange had a Time Stone malfunction during a battle.

The branch is key here; everything that happened before that moment is a common thread between Earth-616 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. That includes whatever sequence of events led to Richard Parker’s imprisonment; whatever happened to Richard, the same events took place in the MCU. The clear implication is that Richard Parker must still be alive on Earth-616, albeit never a part of his son’s life. We don’t know whether May ever visited him in prison on 616, or whether she instead chose to distance herself for Peter’s sake (perhaps especially so when Peter became Spider-Man). But Richard Parker is logically out there.

This adds a much darker element to Spider-Man: No Way Home, though, given Peter erased all memory of his existence. Shockingly, it means his own father has no idea he ever had a son; his memories, too, have been wiped. If Richard Parker does indeed exist in the main MCU timeline, then his story has moved into epic tragedy. It’s safe to assume he’ll never be a part of Peter’s life; the two were already distant, and now there’s nothing to connect them anymore. Don’t expect this particular thread to ever be picked up in live-action.

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