Star Wars Finally Corrects A 49-Year-Old Misconception

After almost 50 years, Star Wars has finally debunked a detrimental misconception about one of its most iconic species. It has been nearly half a century since George Lucas introduced the public to stories set in the galaxy far, far away with the groundbreaking original film in 1977. Despite some ups and downs, particularly since the franchise was reinvented under Disney’s umbrella, it’s difficult to argue against the continued popularity and relevance of Star Wars in media and pop culture.

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In 2026, the franchise finally comes back to the big screen following a seven-year hiatus since the end of the Star Wars sequel trilogy with JJ Abrams’ The Rise of Skywalker. While the universe continued via Disney+, with a string of TV shows featuring a mix of legacy and new characters, there was still a desire to see the universe thrive again in the cinemas. Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian & Grogu breaks that drought, which not only continues the story of the fan-favorite father and son duo, but also debunks the misconception that Hutts are all bad.

Ever since Jabba the Hutt was introduced in A New Hope, the pervasive image of the slimy species is that they are notoriously ruthless and unscrupulous with eternal ties to organized crime. Multiple times throughout Star Wars‘ history, this was established again and again, with Jabba holding Leia hostage perfectly highlighting how amoral the Hutts are. This all changes in The Mandalorian & Grogu, however, with Rotta the Hutt’s story. Instead of following the footsteps of his father and his evil cousins, also known as The Twins, the alien voiced by Jeremy Allen White is adamant about having his own identity that’s contradictory to the image of his species.

What Rotta The Hutt’s New Path Means For Star Wars’ Storytelling

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

Of course, there are other noble Hutts in Star Wars’ deep lore. That said, they are incredibly rare, and they are barely focused on in any of the mainstream storytelling formats of the franchise. That said, The Mandalorian & Grogu ending with Rotta not only escaping The Twins and forming a bond with Din Djarin and Grogu, but joining the New Republic will continue this rehabilitation of the Hutts’ image. Depending on how Disney and Lucasfilm plans to move this story forward, Rotta can definitely be an interesting player in this largely unexplored time period in Star Wars’ history.

Beyond that, redeeming the Hutts’ image also allows the franchise to use them more frequently and without the pressure of making them bad guys. The Mandalorian & Grogu ends with no clear hint at what’s next for Din and Grogu. However, if they continue to be of service to the New Republic, they can team up again with Rotta, considering how fond they are of each other. Perhaps, Star Wars might even expand the presence of good Hutts in the franchise by introducing new ones.

The Mandalorian & Grogu is now playing in cinemas.

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