PlayStation’s Spider-Man Games Heavily Inspired Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton has revealed that PlayStation’s recent Spider-Man games served as a major source of inspiration for the upcoming movie. In its various trailers and promotional material, Brand New Day has called back to many iconic Spider-Man covers that fans of the comics have surely recognized quickly. And while the Spider-Man comics were always going to serve as a big influence on Brand New Day, it seems that many working on the movie have also taken ideas from the Marvel’s Spider-Man video game franchise.

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Speaking to Polygon, Cretton specifically acknowledged that Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 influenced some of the shots and scenes throughout Brand New Day. While acknowledging that he doesn’t play games very often himself, Cretton said that many crew members working on Brand New Day were big fans of the Insomniac Games series. As such, they would bring in screenshots or videos from the games and pitch Cretton on the idea of trying to recreate them in the movie. Cretton didn’t go on to say how many of these shots may have made it into the film’s final cut, but it’s cool to hear that Insomniac’s work on the character has now had an impact on his next big-screen showing.

“I am not a gamer, but I’ve played the game, [and] I surrounded myself with people who were obsessive gamers,” Cretton said. “A lot of the people in our stunt department loved playing those video games. So they would do screen grabs of their play and bring it in and say like, ‘Can we pull this move off?’ So that was a great inspiration for things.”

While the Spider-Man games have already influenced Brand New Day, the film is soon going to return that favor in a new way. Specifically, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be getting a new update across PS5 and PC platforms on July 28th that will add the “Fresh Start” suit to the game. This new suit for Spider-Man resembles the look that Peter Parker boasts within the Brand New Day movie, and has become one of many looks that players can don from the Web-Head’s film history. It’s not yet known if any other major changes to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be made with this update, but we won’t have much longer to wait and find out.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to finally arrive in theaters at the end of this month on July 31st. As for the video game series, Insomniac will presumably create Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 at some point in the future given the success of all previous entries in the franchise. In the interim, however, the studio’s next game will be that of Marvel’s Wolverine, which arrives on PS5 in September.