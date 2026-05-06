Star Wars Just Set Up Its Biggest Character Death in 7 Years (& I’m Not Emotionally Prepared for It)

After seven years, Star Wars may be due for a major death again. Considering the nature of its story, losses aren’t new in the galaxy far, far away. Each era has its own defining deaths, whether that’s Obi-Wan Kenobi in A New Hope, Qui-Gon Jinn in The Phantom Menace, or Han Solo in The Force Awakens, among others. Tragedy is a big part of Star Wars, and despite the good guys almost always winning, it usually comes with a sacrificial death from one, or in the case of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the whole team. The fact that some characters are willing to die for the cause makes the franchise’s messaging all the more powerful.

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For nearly a decade now, Star Wars has veered away from executing a major character. Part of it has something to do with the universe taking a break from doing films, while another comes from Disney+ shows not running for more than a season. This means that characters’ stories are wrapped up before viewers can be as invested in them as they were with legacy players. Star Wars’ last big death is from 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker, with the unexpected demise of Kylo Ren shortly after his redemption. Now, however, Disney is setting up another massive loss with Din Djarin in Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Star Wars Hints At Din Djarin’s Death In The Mandalorian & Grogu

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

In celebration of May 4th, a new promo for the Pedro Pascal-led film was released, highlighting the young and old partnerships throughout Star Wars’ history. Snippets of Luke and Obi-Wan in A New Hope, Qui-Gon and young Kenobi in The Phantom Menace, Jyn and Galen Erso in Rogue One, and Rey and Luke Skywalker in The Last Jedi are included in the promo, highlighting their similarities to Din and Grogu. Effectively, it also emphasizes a dark trend, as those examples end with the old dying and the young carrying their legacy. This sets up Din following suit in The Mandalorian & Grogu, leaving the Child to move forward on his own. Subsequently, the official Star Wars account also posted an update on X, floating the idea that Din’s “greatest mission could be his last,” further supporting the idea.

For what it’s worth, these aren’t the first time that marketing for The Mandalorian & Grogu hinted at Din’s death. A big part of the trailers for the film includes the character talking about having to train Grogu so he could take care of himself when he’s gone. That said, considering the life span of the species, it could be interpreted as Din simply talking about his adopted son naturally outliving him. That said, after these aforementioned marketing materials, his narration in The Mandalorian & Grogu can be viewed from a different perspective — one that actually considers the possibility of Din dying in the film.

In terms of narrative, Din dying in The Mandalorian & Grogu can be the major emotional hook of the film. His tragic ending can address criticisms about the film not having real stakes. Unlike previous Star Wars movies, the upcoming Jon Favreau-directed flick appears to only be about them travelling across the galaxy as a for-hire duo. While there’s nothing inherently bad with this, there’s an expectation that the movie will have a more substantial story than this.

Why Killing Din Djarin Is Risky For Star Wars

Killing off Din may address The Mandalorian & Grogu‘s story issue, but it could have major consequences in the long run. While Grogu as a character is interesting, it’s difficult to justify continuing his story without attaching him to a more fleshed-out character after his adoptive father’s potential death. Disney would then be ending a franchise that could go on for years, considering how the pair’s story isn’t as beholden to the established canon compared to other stories that are set before the sequel trilogy.

This tragedy also comes at the absolute worst time, as Star Wars has just found a way to use Pascal’s stardom to its advantage. Because of the character’s commitment to wearing the beskar armor, the actor’s face has barely been shown throughout The Mandalorian‘s run on Disney+. While he is still very active in terms of promoting the show and its film sequel, it’s still different actually seeing his face as much as possible when watching Din and the Child’s adventures. Interestingly, The Mandalorian & Grogu‘s trailer reveals that Din will spend a substantial amount of time without his mask in the film, establishing a precedent that could continue moving forward. However, if he’s killed, Star Wars won’t be able to fully capitalize on that.

The Mandalorian & Grogu hits theaters on May 22, 2026.

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