Forget Darth Vader & Kylo Ren, Star Wars’ Best Villain Redemption Arc Is Hidden In Disney’s TV Show With 98% on RT

Darth Vader and Kylo Ren were the primary villains of their respective eras, but Star Wars‘ best redemption arc for an antagonist is in a Rotten Tomatoes Certified Fresh TV series. One of the best things about the George Lucas-created franchise is how it features compelling good and bad guys. While there’s a lot of fanfare with characters such as Luke Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Princess Leia, Rey, and Finn, there’s arguably more fascination with its villains, especially the more complex ones, like Anakin Skywalker and his grandson.

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Darth Vader and Kylo Ren’s stories were the anchors of their respective Star Wars eras. Both very powerful with the Force, there were some parallels to how they ended up being the faces of the Galactic Empire and First Order, respectively. As integral as their way down the dark path was, Star Wars also made sure that they were redeemed at the end of their stories. While they are widely-regarded as having the best redemption arcs in the galaxy far, far away, there’s one often overlooked narrative in a Disney show set in the franchise that’s arguably better.

Alexsandr Kallus’ Redemption In Star Wars Rebels Explained

Created by Dave Filoni, Star Wars Rebels saw one of the series’ main villains, Alexsandr Kallus, suddenly become a spy for the Rebel Alliance. Introduced as an Imperial operative, he had multiple encounters with the Ghost Crew, although his personal rivalry was specifically with the Lasat member of the group, Zeb Orrelios. Star Wars Rebels fleshed out their conflict when they were trapped in the frozen moon of Bahryn, wherein they were forced to work together to both survive. It marked the turning point in Kallus’ arc, as he started considering the idea that he might be supporting the wrong side in the war.

Once rescued from the predicament, seeing how the rest of the Ghost crew rallied and rejoiced upon Zeb’s safety drove home the idea. While his fellow Imperial personnel couldn’t care less what happened to him, Kallus started transitioning to be an insider agent for the Rebellion embedded in the Empire. Ultimately, his decision to fully turn his back on his original alliance resulted in him taking on the codename Fulcrum, a moniker used by secret sources across the universe who were feeding vital intel to the Freedom Fighters.

Throughout the Rebellion’s fight against the Empire, the codename was first created upon Ahsoka Tano‘s request. Aside from its ties to Anakin’s former Padawan, Cassian Andor also functioned as a Fulcrum recruitment agent. Star Wars Rebels had several legendary cameo reveals, but Kallus’ confirmation as the newest iteration of Fulcrum was perhaps one of the most satisfying plot twists in the Disney+ series, as it was the culmination of a gradual and subtle setup.

Why Kallus’ Redemption Arc Is Better Than Both Kylo Ren & Darth Vader

In the grand scheme of things, Kalllus and his story don’t compare to the most prominent characters in Star Wars. He has never even had any live-action appearance, only existing in the world of Star Wars Rebels. That said, the reason why his redemption is better than both Kylo Ren and Anakin Skywalker is how it was executed. Kallus’ transformation from being a captain of the Imperial Security Bureau and a firm believer in the Galactic Empire’s supposed efforts to bring order in the galaxy to a rebel spy in the early days of the efforts to restore the Republic.

This change was done over the course of the series, with Kallus first realizing that he wasn’t anything more than just an operative for the Empire. From there, he started noticing details about the reality of his Imperial role until he finally decided that it was time to make a change. As great as it was to see both Kylo Ren and Darth Vader turn sides, it didn’t happen until the very end of their respective arcs. At that point, one could argue that their circumstances almost forced them into their redemption arcs. Shortly after that, both also died.

Granted that the grandfather and grandson duo sacrificed their lives to help the greater good, the consequences of their actions didn’t compare to what Kallus had to live through by being Fulcrum. Since his redemption story happened in the middle of the uprising against the Empire and still relatively far from its defeat, he eventually became a full-fledged member of the Rebellion, which allowed him to somehow make amends for the previous error of his ways.

Star Wars Rebels is available to stream on Disney+.

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