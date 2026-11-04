New Hunger Games Movie Airs In-Universe Promo on US Election Night – Watch

As fans gear up for the release of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping on Nov. 20, a brand-new in-universe promo has just gotten audiences even more excited—and proved that this franchise continues to put out some of the best marketing of the day. Sunrise on the Reaping is the highly anticipated sixth Hunger Games movie, this one centered on the Hunger Games of Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark’s mentor, Haymitch Abernathy, during the Second Quarter Quell. The movie is, therefore, set about 24 years before the events of the original Hunger Games book/movie and about 40 years after the events of the other prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

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That timeline has meant that many characters have needed to be recast (although there will be a very exciting appearance by Jennifer Lawrence and Peeta Mellark as Katniss and Peeta), and among those recasts is President Snow. Originally portrayed by Donald Sutherland and then played by Tom Blyth in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, in Sunrise on the Reaping, Snow will be portrayed be Ralph Fiennes, and Fiennes has just more than proven that he’s ready for the role with a well-timed, newly released in-universe promo depicting President Snow giving a message, which aired in the middle of election coverage on the United States election night. Check out the promo below.

This Sunrise on the Reaping Promo Is Perfect

Image via Lionsgate

Sunrise on the Reaping’s election night promo begins with Fiennes as President Snow giving a message explaining the nature of the Hunger Games, citing the importance to remember the Dark Days and then remember peace and the (ironic, in this case) idea that good always triumphs over evil. However, the message is then disrupted, presumably by rebel forces, and the text “break the machine” can be seen flashing multiple times on the screen, accompanied by claps. From there, a voice can be heard saying, “All machines can be broken.”

Ralph Fiennes appeared as President Snow in an in-universe promo for ‘THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING’ that aired during FOX News & CNN’s Election Night coverage. pic.twitter.com/ujBZiqLZ1q — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 4, 2026

For those who have read the book and know where Haymitch’s story goes, the connection to Suzanne Collins’ novel will be clear in this ad. But even those who are going into Sunrise on the Reaping without prior knowledge of the story can no doubt see the line of thinking behind this choice. For one, the ad was reportedly very specifically timed to run during the CNN and Fox News election night coverage, meaning that this connection was the explicit intention behind the message. That also shouldn’t come as any surprise, given that The Hunger Games has long been a subtle—or, at times, not so subtle—critique of America. Reaping Day is July 4th, after all.

But even just from a movie standpoint, having this promo, that makes audiences feel like they have genuinely just experienced a message from President Snow, play during election coverage in the US is perfectly chilling. And, based on trailers for the movie and myriad comments from the cast and crew, that is exactly the tone that audiences should be bracing for as they head to theaters.

Did you catch this promo while it was running last night? Let us know in the comments down below.