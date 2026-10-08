3 Major DC Heroes The DCU Could Find Unexpectedly Difficult To Introduce, Including A DCEU Favorite

While the new cinematic DC Universe is still in its relative infancy, fans are eager to see their favorite characters incorporated into its continuity. Ever since the new DCU was first announced, DC fans have speculated over which actors would be brought in to play prominent characters from the comics. While many key players in the cinematic universe have already been cast, there are still many important figures from the comics who have yet to be announced. Building an expansive shared universe to adapt one of the most iconic comic book continuities in existence is a considerable undertaking, after all, and even when the franchise is fully up and running, there are some DC heroes we may never see in the DCU.

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There are, however, several characters that seem to be a sure thing to feature in the DCU in the near future. Interestingly, despite being some of DC’s biggest and most recognizable figures, the following heroes might not be as easy to introduce as some fans might expect. For various reasons, the following characters all present unique challenges in terms of appearing in the movies and TV shows of the DCU, and bringing them into the fold of the new continuity will not be as straightforward as many fans might otherwise hope.

3) The Flash

While many key members of the Justice League have already appeared or been confirmed for the DCU, the Flash has not. The Scarlet Speedster is perhaps DC’s most important and popular hero outside of its core triumvirate of Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman, so naturally, fans are eager to hear when he will appear and who will play him in the DCU. Unfortunately, after the hero’s first cinematic solo outing was a major DCEU flop, the rebooted franchise will face some difficult problems in introducing its own version of the Flash. For starters, any new casting will need to compete with the Arrowverse’s iteration, which will prove difficult, especially as many fans have demanded Grant Gustin play the DCU’s Flash, prompting James Gunn to address the speculation. Bringing back a previous incarnation presents canon challenges, while an all-new version will be subjected to harsh comparisons. In short, whatever the DCU does with the Flash, it’s a lose-lose situation for the franchise.

2) Harley Quinn

Though she’s a pretty new DC character in relative terms, Harley Quinn has established herself as a major fan favorite, especially after her appearances in the short-lived DCEU. For 2016’s Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie was brought in to play the Joker’s love interest and sidekick, and Robbie’s performance helped secure her status as one of the DCEU’s best-loved characters. It’s precisely that reputation which makes Harley Quinn’s DCU future so complicated, as fans are already clamoring for the role to be filled in the new continuity. However, as perfect as Robbie was as Harley Quinn, bringing her back might feel like the DCU embracing its predecessor a little too much. While there’s obviously a need for the DCU’s version of the character to feel new, it’s also hard to imagine how the franchise could possibly top Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn performance in the movies of the DCEU. It’s a pretty impossible dilemma, and it makes Harley’s future seem painfully uncertain.

1) Aquaman

While Aquaman is undeniably one of DC’s most iconic superheroes, introducing him into the DCU will be a massive challenge. While the two Aquaman movies in the DCEU were surprisingly entertaining, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman will not be a part of the new continuity, with the actor already having appeared as Lobo in Supergirl. After the hero’s first two solo movies, it’s fair to say that the underwater novelty has worn off, and that might be a major obstacle for the DCU. The temptation with Aquaman is always to make him something of a comic relief hero, as the limitations of his power and his place within the wider DC hierarchy are often subject to ridicule among fans. This risks him becoming a punchline in the DCU rather than the major hero he deserves to be, making it difficult to map out a formula for adapting Aquaman into the franchise that feels both organic to the continuity and respectful of the character.