James Gunn Responds to DC Fan Demand To Cast Grant Gustin as The DCU’s Flash

James Gunn is always willing to respond to fans on social media, and he recently commented on a demand that Grant Gustin return as the Flash. Gustin played Barry Allen, the Flash, in the Arrowverse, while Ezra Miller played Flash in the DCEU movies. Miller will in no way return thanks to his real-life problems, but Gustin is still out there, and fans still love his performance as Barry Allen in the television series. When a fan said they would “riot” if the DCU chose Elliot Page to play The Flash instead of Grant Gustin, Gunn didn’t hold his tongue.

Gunn took to his Threads account and said that he has no idea what Elliot Page has to do with anything in the DCU right now. “I keep being told people are going to riot over things but I am as of yet to see a riot,” Gunn wrote. “Love Grant by the way. I don’t know what Elliot has to do with anything.” Elliot Page is a Canadian actor who was best known for his roles in movies like Juno and for playing Kitty Pryde in the X-Men movies. However, there are no rumors that Page was ever being considered to play the Flash, and most comments under Gunn’s post suggested transphobia was the result of the threats to “riot.”

This might come from rumors from four years ago, when fans began to debate if Elliot Page should replace Ezra Miller as Flash in Zack Snyder’s DCEU. The fan on threads said that Gunn would prove he hated Flash fans if he cast Page in the role, even though this had nothing to do with Gunn and the rumors were from when Snyder was still in control. Regardless, Gunn wasn’t going to sit silent as people used their love for Grant Gustin to insult Elliot Page.

What We Know About Flash In the DCU

With people complaining about the possibility of Elliot Page playing Flash, even though James Gunn has never hinted at that, it seems like it might be a long ride to see the speedster on the big or small screen. Gunn has said from the start that the only factual information will come from him or Warner Bros., and online rumors and speculation are just that, and they should all be taken with a grain of salt.

James Gunn revealed in the Peacemaker Season 2 premiere that a new Justice League was being built (as the Justice Gang), but this does not mean the arrival of Batman, Wonder Woman, or the Flash in that lineup. If anything, it will be similar to Justice League International from the comics, and it will consist of mostly B-tier characters, although Mister Terrific was a breakout character in the Superman movie.

Last December, Gunn even said a Flash movie was not in development right now because there was no complete and viable script. “As for the Flash we’re holding a beat on development,” Gunn said at the time. Gunn has also said that there would never be casting movement on any character without a completed script because he wants to fit the actors to the movie they will appear in and move from there. Neither Grant Gustin nor Elliot Page is in talks for Flash because there is no Flash movie coming to the DCU yet.

