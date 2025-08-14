James Gunn Addresses Harley Quinn and Bloodsport’s DCU Future

James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DC Universe is a fresh start for the iconic characters, creating an interconnected story across movies and TV shows that officially began with the animated series Creature Commandos and the theatrical blockbuster Superman. While the DCU is being sold as a brand-new project, some fan-favorite elements from the previous continuity are being carried over. This creates a unique situation for projects like Peacemaker, which is being refurbished to fit the new timeline and opening the door for beloved actors to reprise their roles, such as the cast from Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gunn addressed the DCU future of Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Bloodsport (Idris Elba), teasing that audiences can expect to see at least one of them back in action soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“That will be revealed down the line,” Gunn said about the potential return of Robbie’s Harley Quinn. While the comment is intentionally vague, it implies that DC Studios has already made a decision regarding the character’s future. Gunn’s remark suggests a plan is in place, and the studio is waiting for the right narrative moment to make an official announcement. That reveal will likely come when Harley Quinn is set to appear in an upcoming DCU project, at which point Gunn will either confirm Robbie’s return or unveil a new actor for the role.

“I definitely am always looking for a place to put Bloodsport and figuring that out,” Gunn stated about Elba’s character. “So we’ll see what happens.” This statement offers a much more direct window into Gunn’s thinking, showing a clear desire to reintegrate the deadly mercenary into the new DCU. This enthusiasm aligns with his established willingness to bring back survivors from The Suicide Squad, as King Shark has already had a cameo at the end of Creature Commandos Season 1.

Can Peacemaker Season 2 Feature Any The Suicide Squad Cameo?

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

The upcoming second season of Peacemaker is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between past and present, officially cementing key moments from The Suicide Squad as canon within the new DCU. Events like the Corto Maltese mission and the death of Rick Flag Jr. (Joel Kinnaman) at the hands of Christopher Smith (John Cena) are foundational to the first season of the series. The new season will dig deeper into the consequences of Peacemaker killing his former commander, with Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) actively hunting him for revenge. As a result, this direct narrative continuation from the 2021 film makes Peacemaker the most logical place for other former teammates to reappear.

To help audiences navigate the transition, Gunn has launched Peacemaker: The Official Podcast, a companion series where he breaks down each episode of the first season and clarifies what remains part of the new DCU continuity. Gunn has also teased that Peacemaker Season 2 will feature unexpected cameos, fueling hope that Christopher Smith’s former Task Force X allies could make an appearance. Given that the series will serve as a direct follow-up to the events of Superman and will feature members of the Justice Gang, the scope of the show is already expanding significantly. The groundwork is clearly being laid for characters with unresolved history, like Bloodsport or even Ratcatcher 2, to play a part in Peacemaker’s ongoing story.

Peacemaker Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on HBO Max on August 21, 2025.

Which member of The Suicide Squad do you most want to see return in the DCU? Let us know in the comments!