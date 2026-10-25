3 X-Men Characters That Are Secretly Crucial For The MCU To Get Right (Or The Mutant Saga Won’t Work)

With the X-Men soon set to formally arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the franchise is beginning to iron out the details regarding its version of the iconic mutant characters. The heroes of the X-Men and the many other characters who have been introduced into their mythos are often considered some of Marvel’s most iconic figures. Over the years, many heroes, villains, and supporting characters from Marvel Comics have become key parts of the continuity’s X-Men story, in turn becoming an integral part of the wider Marvel Universe. This means that introducing the X-Men into the MCU is more than just an exciting development for the beloved franchise: it’s the start of a whole new chapter that will fundamentally shift the balance of power within its story.

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The most iconic X-Men characters were always going to be incredibly important for the MCU to get right, but there are also some less obvious figures from the comics whose importance means the franchise must handle with equal care. Just because a character isn’t front and center to the X-Men’s biggest stories, they can still be absolutely crucial in a wider context. In order to make the MCU’s Mutant Saga work, the following characters will need to adapted with incredible care by the franchise.

3) Forge

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While Forge might not be one of the mutants confirmed for the MCU just yet, he’s a character the franchise must handle with extra care should he be introduced. The technopathic mutant has long been a popular member of the X-Men and an important supporting player in numerous stories, but his MCU potential is deceptively huge. His ability to invent and create incredibly advanced machines and technology makes his place in the MCU’s wider story more complex than is ideal. Considering the most recent inventive genius was the iconic Tony Stark in the Infinity Saga, getting the tone of Forge’s story and his character just right is absolutely paramount. Forge is a character who deserves to be a part of the MCU’s X-Men story, but simply making him another innovative inventor will not be enough. Doing so risks making him feel like an unoriginal and uninspired mutant stand-in for a number of other characters who are similarly technologically-minded. Forge is the key to connecting the MCU’s mutant population to the franchise’s future, so he’s a character that will undoubtedly need plenty of care and attention.

2) Mister Sinister

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The casting of Adam Driver as the MCU’s first X-Men villain is incredibly exciting, and not just because of his remarkable acting talent. Instead of using a previously adapted character, the MCU’s first mutant antagonist will instead be Mister Sinister, whose iconic battles with the X-Men have been the subject of many exceptional comic book narratives. However, as exciting as Mister Sinister’s MCU debut seems, there’s also an element of risk to adapting the character. Getting Mister Sinister right will be absolutely crucial, because he’s such an important part of the wider Marvel mutant mythos. The MCU has developed an incredibly bad habit of introducing villains for a single appearance, either killing them off or simply ignoring them in subsequent releases. This cannot be the case for Mister Sinister, as his role as a pervasive threat to the Marvel Universe, and the X-Men specifically, is something that cannot be ignored. While Driver’s casting certainly seems to be a statement of high intent for Mister Sinister, he’s an incredible villain that the MCU must handle with a delicate touch.

1) Moira McTaggert

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Once thought to simply be a human ally of the X-Men but later revealed to be a powerful mutant in her own right, Moira MacTaggert is a deceptively important figure in Marvel Comics history. While her name might not be mentioned as much as some of Marvel’s most iconic characters, Moira has played a pivotal role in a number of classic X-Men stories, and the MCU simply cannot afford to get her wrong. Her importance to key stories cannot be understated, and her appearances in previous X-Men movies made her seem like an incredibly pointless addition to the continuity. In reality, Moira MacTaggert’s story is complex and emotionally rich, and her power to influence the flow of reality subtly sets her at the center of any X-Men story. While she’s not as popular as the likes of Wolverine, Cyclops, or Professor X, Moira MacTaggert is every bit as important as each of those iconic Marvel characters, so the MCU will need to get her story just right.