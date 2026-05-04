7 Classic X-Men Stories the MCU Needs to Bring to the Big Screen For the First Time

The arrival of the X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe could see any number of excellent comic book stories adapted onto the big screen. Since their creation, the X-Men have been among Marvel’s most iconic characters, with the many stories of superpowered mutant heroes and villains consistently gripping readers of the comics. Though the previous X-Men movie franchise adapted many beloved characters onto the big screen, it often left fans wanting, which is something that many hope the X-Men’s impending arrival in the MCU will remedy. Seeing the X-Men finally stand alongside other figures from the wider Marvel Universe is incredibly exciting, and it also comes with exceptional narrative potential.

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As well as potentially seeing the X-Men team up with MCU heroes, Marvel’s mutants will also have their own stories within the franchise, and it has been confirmed that they will seek to adapt comics from the classic era, primarily written by Chris Claremont. Claremont’s work on X-Men comics is legendary, and saw the release of many beloved narratives, so there’s a wealth of potential stories the MCU could adapt. The following are some of the very best that are practically begging to be adapted onto the big screen as part of the MCU.

7) Proteus

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One of Chris Claremont’s more overlooked stories introduced Proteus, who was, at the time, the most powerful villain that the X-Men had ever faced. Batting the reality-warping mutant made for an incredible and action-packed story, and has massive big-screen potential. It would certainly make for a less intensive adaptation, as Proteus’ introduction into the MCU wouldn’t need to be a major narrative arc, but it could still make for an incredible live-action X-Men movie.

6) The Brood Saga

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When it comes to X-Men stories the MCU should adapt, The Brood Saga stands out as one of the best contenders. It established the X-Men on a more cosmic scale, and effectively added an element of sci-fi horror to Marvel’s mutant stories. Often celebrated as one of Chris Claremont’s most innovative and out-there X-Men stories, The Brood Saga could make an excellent X-Men movie that is very different from all those that came before.

5) Mutant Massacre

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The Mutant Massacre storyline isn’t always remembered as one of the very best X-Men crossover stories, but it could be a perfect entry point for the heroes into the MCU. It saw both Thor and Daredevil feature alongside the X-Men, and features all of the drama and high-stakes action that would make it a great movie. Additionally, it touches on all of the key themes of the best X-Men stories, with prejudice against mutantkind spilling over into violence, with the titular heroes caught in the middle of an impossible and dangerous situation.

4) Inferno

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One of the most obviously perfect classic era X-Men comics to adapt onto the big screen in the MCU is Inferno, the iconic company-wide crossover that saw many Marvel characters feature in an X-Men story. Considering the sheer scope of the crossover, Inferno is perhaps the best narrative arc to establish the X-Men as a part of the wider MCU. While some of its elements made it into X-Men ’97, seeing Inferno come to life in live-action could be truly exceptional.

3) Excalibur

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While the Excalibur story is typically considered a smaller part of the wider Inferno arc, its more self-contained narrative saw X-Men members team up with the likes of Captain Britain, who himself is a great Marvel superhero many have been clamoring to see join the MCU. This could make it a subtly perfect choice for an MCU X-Men movie, especially if it were reworked to include a few more of the most iconic X-Men characters. It’s a smaller-scale crossover than other Claremont-era stories, which would be a good way to gently introduce the X-Men into the wider MCU.

2) X-Tinction Agenda

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X-Tinction Agenda isn’t the most obvious contender for the X-Men’s first MCU outing, but it could actually be perfect. The 1990 story saw the X-Men reunite after a prolonged period in which they were scattered around the globe, returning to fight together against the exploitative Genoshan government. It would be an excellent way to establish the team without needing to delve into their origins, and would pick up their story at a pretty natural starting point using many of its most beloved heroes.

1) God Loves, Man Kills

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Often considered one of the best X-Men stories in Marvel history, God Loves, Man Kills has been loosely adapted in live-action once before, forming the basis of 2003’s X2. However, a more faithful adaptation as part of the MCU’s story would be an incredible way to bring the X-Men into the fold, bringing a classic fan-favorite story to life on the big screen. As well as being one of Chris Claremont’s greatest X-Men stories, God Loves, Man Kills is a powerful narrative arc that touches on incredibly pertinent themes, and a direct adaptation could be perfect for the MCU’s Mutant Saga.

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