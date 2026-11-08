4 Disaster Movies That Are Too Painful to Watch, Including One Based on a Real-Life Theory

Why do we enjoy disaster movies so much? Have you ever stopped to think about it? It might seem strange, but there’s a certain curiosity in imagining how we would react in extreme situations, especially when we can do so from the safety of a movie theater or our own couch. The problem is that some films take things in the wrong direction, going so overboard with both the scale of the destruction and the situations in the story that they become more exhausting than entertaining or intriguing to watch.

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And in this case, we’re not talking about movies with terrible scripts or awful visual effects, but rather those that had potential and somehow managed to fumble the execution. You watch them, and the whole experience can actually be painful. So, how about revisiting some of these features?

4) Into the Storm

image courtesy of warner bros.

If you haven’t heard of Into the Storm, congratulations, because this is a movie that will make you think twice before complaining about heavy rain. With some of the lowest audience and critic scores, the story centers on a series of tornadoes hitting the town of Silverton, Oklahoma, while a group of storm chasers tries to capture the phenomenon on camera and Gary Morris (Richard Armitage) searches for his sons in the middle of the destruction. It’s almost like a Twister of sorts, but the difference lies in its approach, as it , with character-operated cameras and first-person recordings to bring you closer to everything. The idea is to tap into the way we consume disaster footage nowadays. However, as good as the concept sounds, the execution is way too over-the-top.

There are so many scenes of buildings collapsing, cars flying through the air, and people scrambling to find shelter that, after a while, you get a little tired of watching the same thing over and over again. Also, the camera is always shaking, the cuts are frequent, and some sequences are so confusing that you sometimes can’t even tell what’s going on. To make things worse, the characters aren’t all that interesting since their arcs don’t get enough development. Nobody watches Into the Storm expecting a deep drama about the consequences of extreme weather events, but that doesn’t mean the movie had to throw any semblance of a solid structure out the window.

3) 2012

image courtesy of sony pictures

Who remembers the theory that the world was going to end in 2012? Well, three years earlier, Hollywood decided to capitalize on all the buzz surrounding it and made a movie about it. However, it got a little too carried away, and it feels more like you’re watching an attempt to show just how many different ways the planet can be destroyed. 2012 is based on the popular (and incorrect) interpretation that the Mayan calendar predicted the end of the world on December 21 of that year. In the movie, writer Jackson Curtis (John Cusack) discovers that a series of geological events is about to bring civilization to an end, and he must find a way to save his family while governments secretly work on building enormous arks to preserve part of humanity.

The concept is already pretty wild, but you can initially let that slide. However, as the movie goes on, you realize that it expects you to believe that anything can be solved with an even bigger sequence of destruction. You see Los Angeles literally crumbling, volcanoes erupting, tsunamis swallowing cities, and the Earth’s crust behaving in ways that make no sense. And somehow, in the middle of all this chaos, the protagonists still manage to escape. In other words, it’s hard to take anything seriously unless you have a giant capacity for suspending your disbelief. The plot isn’t much better either, as the family drama is predictable, the dialogue lacks much weight, and several scenes drag on long after they’ve lost their impact. 2012 just wants to impress you from beginning to end.

2) Geostorm

image courtesy of warner bros.

Geostorm has a really interesting concept to explore: what if humanity created technology capable of controlling the weather to prevent natural disasters? But does the screenplay know what to do with that idea? Not really. In the movie, after extreme weather events threaten humanity, governments develop a satellite network called Dutch Boy, designed to regulate the planet’s weather. And everything works relatively well until the system starts causing the very disasters it was supposed to prevent. That’s when engineer Jake Lawson (Gerard Butler) has to investigate what’s going on before a global catastrophe puts millions of lives at risk. The thing is, the movie spends most of its runtime trying to create a rather confusing political conspiracy.

You know those films with a lot of potential that need to be carefully planned out because otherwise, none of it will make sense to the audience? Well, that’s the case here. The explanation of how the technology works isn’t all that convincing, and the different plotlines seem to depend on coincidences to move forward. When it’s finally time to show the destruction caused by the system, the movie does deliver some pretty cool visuals, such as cities freezing over and some regions being hit by extreme temperatures, but these sequences don’t last long enough for you to really feel their impact. In short, Geostorm doesn’t explore its central concept as well as it should, and everything feels so disconnected that you just can’t get invested in any of it.

1) Moonfall

image courtesy of lionsgate

Director Roland Emmerich has actually admitted the concept behind Moonfall isn’t plausible, and the fact is that if you fully embrace the experience, you might even end up having a pretty fun time with it. But not everyone can do that, which is why it has become one of the biggest examples of a bad disaster movie. Here’s what the plot is about: when the Moon starts moving closer to Earth, its gravitational effects trigger massive waves, destroy cities, and threaten to wipe out humanity. We see former astronaut Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson), NASA executive Jo Fowler (Halle Berry), and conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley) embark on a mission to figure out what’s happening and try to prevent the worst.

The problem is the movie’s totally wild explanation for the Moon’s behavior. Part of its inspiration comes from conspiracy theories suggesting that the satellite could be hollow or artificially constructed, which are ideas that have no scientific backing whatsoever. And since Moonfall is also a sci-fi film, you end up focusing so much on this aspect that you can’t really enjoy the production as a whole. If it had taken a little more care in developing its ideas, it might not have ended up on this list, especially since the screenplay keeps introducing a new revelation whenever the previous one no longer seems crazy enough. And okay, the visual effects are good, but they aren’t enough to hold the whole thing together.