4 Fighting Games That Could Become Hollywood Franchises After Street Fighter & Mortal Kombat

There are plenty of other fighting game franchises that deserve a shot at the big screen. SNK’s historical fantasy fighting games, especially Samurai Shodown, could deliver some incredible sword-fighting action with a unique visual identity. Then there’s Tekken, which already has an anime and a cinematic universe that’s gotten pretty wild over the years. But, the games have become so fantastical and cinematic that it’s hard to imagine a movie improving on their storytelling without losing what makes them special.

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Guilty Gear also already has an anime adaptation, and its over-the-top characters and ridiculous lore could make for one seriously entertaining Hollywood production. And then there was the failure of Dead or Alive. Regardless, gaming has no shortage of incredible fighters, memorable rivalries, and stories that deserve more than another sequel sitting on a shelf. Here are four that deserve a fighting chance.

4) Fatal Fury

Fatal Fury already has an awesome anime from the 90s, but a live-action adaptation that stays faithful to the games would be amazing. Seriously, this franchise has so much potential. The characters are iconic, the rivalries are personal, and the world has that classic martial arts movie energy that Hollywood should be all over. The recent Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves also proved that this series still has plenty of life left in it. SNK knows what makes these characters tick, and there’s no reason a good filmmaker couldn’t bring that same energy to the big screen.

Imagine a movie that follows Terry Bogard as he takes on Geese Howard in South Town. You’ve got revenge, underground fighting tournaments, dangerous crime bosses, and some seriously cool martial arts. That’s a recipe for an awesome action movie right there. And as the games have already proved, you have a great supporting cast in Andy, Joe, and Mai. Then, there’s the legacy the game has created with the expansion into Garou: Mark of the Wolves, and Geese’s son, Rock. The key is keeping the heart of the games intact. Don’t overcomplicate things or turn it into some generic superhero flick. Give us great fights, memorable characters, and a story worth getting invested in. Fatal Fury deserves that shot.

3) Soulcalibur

Soulcalibur is one of those franchises that makes you wonder what Hollywood is even doing sometimes. Seriously, you’ve got legendary warriors, ancient weapons, supernatural evil, and two swords that could determine the fate of the world. How has nobody turned this into a proper movie franchise yet? The series has everything you’d want from a big-budget fantasy action film, and I’m not just talking about cool weapons and ridiculous finishing moves. Between the cursed Soul Edge, there’s the legendary Soul Calibur and a overloaded roster. The game has knights, samurai, assassins, and pirates.

And honestly, the potential goes way beyond making a movie about people hitting each other with swords. Give me Nightmare as a terrifying villain, Siegfried battling the darkness inside him, and iconic characters like Mitsurugi, Sophitia, and Taki getting their moments to shine. The sword fights alone could be incredible if Hollywood got the choreography right instead of drowning everything in CGI. Imagine seeing Nightmare brought to life with a proper fantasy budget. That’s the stuff of big-screen nightmares, in the best way possible. Sure, the story could get a little ridiculous, but that’s part of the fun. I’m not asking for the next Lord of the Rings. But if Hollywood wants another epic fantasy franchise, Soulcalibur is practically begging for its shot.

2) Virtua Fighter

Virtua Fighter actually got an anime back in 1995, but nothing major has followed since. That’s a shame because this franchise has the ingredients for a fantastic live-action fighting movie. It’s also a series that deserves another chance to find its footing. Here’s the thing. Virtua Fighter doesn’t need giant monsters, supernatural powers, or increasingly ridiculous plot twists to make its fights exciting. Its biggest strength is the martial arts themselves. Compared to Dead or Alive and Tekken, the fighting feels much more realistic, which makes it perfect for a retro-inspired action movie.

Think Bloodsport. Think Lionheart. Those classic martial arts movies knew how to make a tournament feel intense without needing a massive CGI spectacle every five minutes. That’s exactly the kind of energy I’d want from a Virtua Fighter adaptation. And don’t sleep on the characters either. There’s more depth here than people might expect, especially when you dig into their motivations and fighting philosophies. A movie could explore those differences while giving each fighter a chance to shine. It would be fantastic to see Hollywood return to that old-school martial arts movie formula. Keep the fights practical, make the characters memorable, and let the action do the talking.

1) The King of Fighters

It would be unfair to list every SNK fighting game separately, and let’s be real, we’d need way more than four entries if we tried. Since Fatal Fury already got its own spot, the rest of SNK’s fighting game universe deserves some love here. And The King of Fighters is the obvious choice to represent it. The crossover format alone gives this franchise serious Hollywood potential. You’ve got fighters from different series coming together, established rivalries, and a tournament structure that practically writes itself. It’s the kind of setup that could support multiple movies without running out of characters or storylines.

Of course, the real challenge would be making all those characters work together on screen. Nobody wants a movie that feels like a two-hour roster introduction. The trick would be finding a strong central story and letting the personalities shine through the action. SNK has already built a massive cast with distinct fighting styles and plenty of history. There’s no shortage of material to work with here. And with the right casting and fight choreography, the franchise could deliver something that feels both nostalgic and fresh. I really want to see Hollywood take this one seriously. A faithful adaptation could be an absolute blast for longtime fans and newcomers alike.

Those are my top four, but let us know if you agree or not. Share some of your favorite fighting games and let us know which ones you think should get a Hollywood franchise.