Fatal Fury: City of the Wolve’s Newest Character May Finally Save The Game

Strange real-life people as characters, an gen-AI Season 2 trailer, and other controversies have made Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves a rough sell for any fighting game player. The multitude of poor marketing choices for this game through its fiscal owners has kept fans of the genre away, despite the game making strides to add fan-favorite fighters as DLC. With solid gameplay and SNK’s continued refinements of the game’s good qualities, the newest character and content surrounding them might be impressive enough to draw in some new challengers.

So far, the DLC for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves has been excellent, even including a crossover with Street Fighter characters that were received well by fans. The addition of Ken Masters and Chun-Li was paired with other big names, such as Joe Higashi, Andy Bogard, and Mr. Big from the original Fatal Fury and Art of Fighting games. With six new characters planned for every month in Season 2’s DLC, players will be able to enjoy an expansive roster that is only going to keep growing.

Nightmare Geese In Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves May Be The Game’s Best Character Yet

Courtesy of SNK

The latest character in Season 2 is Nightmare Geese, the secret boss of Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves based on series villain Geese Howard. Father of Rock Howard and eternal enemy of Terry Bogard, Geese is a beloved character in the franchise whose appeared in other SNK fighting games, such as The King of Fighters 15, as well as other titles like Tekken 7 as a guest. From his iconic Reppuken to signature defensive counters, Geese is easily a fan-favorite character from the franchise.

An iconic villain on par with M. Bison or Shao Khan, Nightmare Geese is a clever way SNK is avoiding the canonical death of Geese Howard, instead treating the character like a ghost lurking throughout South Town. Geese’s moves in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves seem to be the most complete version of the character yet, with new and exciting techniques added onto his legacy kit. When combined with City of the Wolves‘ unique feint and break systems to special moves, Geese already has strong visual appeal through his fighting style.

Despite Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves‘ biggest mistakes, Geese appears to be far from one of them. Based on footage given to content creators early, Geese has a variety of legacy mechanics, including the old inputs for super moves the character has had in the past. This includes the iconic “pretzel motion” for Geese’s Raging Storm, along with manual inputs for the character’s Deadly Rave rapid strikes. This has quickly captured the attention of fans, with many calling Nightmare Geese the game’s most impressive fighter yet.

A Third Round Of Street Fighter Collaboration Adds Refreshingly New Content To Explore

Courtesy of SNK

Nightmare Geese isn’t the only thing coming to Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves in its next DLC wave, though, as the Geese update also includes another Street Fighter collaboration. The third round of crossovers includes a Luke costume for Rock Howard, as well as a Juri costume for Preecha, for starters. Like any outfit in the game, these game be customized through Fatal Fury‘s in-game color adjustment system, giving players an opportunity to finely craft a character skin that suits them best.

However, the most impressive additions from this collab are present in the Episode of South Town (EoST) single-player mode of the game. A new crossover story sees Street Fighter 6‘s JP invade, alongside a slew of new enemies straight out of SF6‘s World Tour mode. Everything from box-headed thugs to evil refrigerators are now opponents for you to take down as you explore the city. New skills like Street Fighter 6‘s Drive Rush and Drive Impact are also available, letting you change up your fighting style to resemble the Street Fighter games more.

The influence of Street Fighter characters goes even further into Fatal Fury than you might expect, as the former protagonist Terry Bogard finds out in the EoST mode. Kage Terry, corrupted by Akuma’s Satsui no Hado, acts as a new boss in the single-player experience, capable of performing legendary fighting game moves like the Raging Demon. All of these new features combine to form an interesting update that includes content worth exploring.

Additional Single-Player Options, Art, & Features Make Fatal Fury More Inviting To Players

Courtesy of SNK

The Episode of South Town features are included in the Nightmare Geese update alongside fresh music and art that changes the look of the game in a positive way. New artwork from legendary artist Shinkiro references some of the most well-recognized fighting game images made by the same figure in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves‘ overhauled UI on its main menu. Multiple new images to celebrate Season 2’s progression make the game feel fresh, adding to a visual charm it always had in-game.

A special collaboration soundtrack piece called “Too Honest” by R3HAB also is being included with Geese, with other themes from that character’s history. A new arrangement for the character adds to Geese’s storied history of great music tracks, making the character’s arrival feel even more impactful for longtime SNK fans.

Overall, the sheer amount of new content in this update may not be for everyone, but it does show a good sign of the effort SNK is putting into its DLC characters for Season 2. By the time Season 2 is finished, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will be a completely new game in many respects, perhaps finally earning enough good will from players to attract a bigger audience.

What do you think about Nightmare Geese and Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves' Season 2 update?