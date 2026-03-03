Capcom vs SNK 3 Will Happen, Just Not In The Way You’ll Expect

The success of both SNK and Capcom over the last few years has set up some interesting collaborations, with the newest Fatal Fury and Street Fighter games featuring guest characters from either series. Street Fighter 6‘s inclusion of Mai Shiranui and Terry Bogard was paired with Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves‘ addition of Ken and Chun-Li, alongside other cosmetic crossovers on both sides. With so much interaction from both fighting game juggernauts, a new Capcom vs SNK game is inevitable, but it could look very different depending on who makes it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first Capcom vs SNK Millennium Fighter 2000 PRO was developed by SNK, while Capcom vs SNK 2 was created by Capcom instead. There are gameplay differences in each title, with the first one having a four button layout similar to the King of Fighters or Fatal Fury series. Meanwhile, CvS2 had controls akin to Street Fighter, with a six button layout and a variety of alternate styles in Grooves that allowed players to alter their options based on personal preferences.

Multiple Crossovers Between Street Fighter 6 & Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Proves Capcom vs SNK 3 Is Inevitable

Street Fighter 6 and Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves have done more together than players expected, beyond just having some characters cross over as guests. In many ways, Street Fighter‘s versions of SNK’s characters are especially nostalgic, and vice versa for how Fatal Fury handles iconic fighters from Capcom’s side. The love put into each guest character is frankly astounding to think about, but additional features honoring either fighting game developer is what takes these crossovers to the next level.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves‘ latest DLC character came with a third collaboration with Street Fighter, adding a stage honoring Street Fighter 3: Third Strike. Costumes of Luke and Juri from Street Fighter 6 were given to Fatal Fury‘s Rock Howard and Preecha respectively, giving players full color customization of each homage uniform. In addition, a great selection of music from Street Fighter‘s history was added, which players could listen to freely through the game’s Jukebox settings.

Similar additions of art and music in Street Fighter 6 also honored SNK, including a number of references through Terry Bogard’s Pao Pao Cafe stage. The guest character’s appearance in the single-player World Tour mode included an even greater number of references to SNK’s past, including past crossovers with Capcom. With characters on either side hinting at future meetings, a Capcom vs SNK 3 game born of SNK and Capcom’s good will seems very likely.

Capcom Has More Resources To Develop CvS3 To Its Full Potential Than SNK

Logically, it would make sense that any potential development of Capcom vs SNK could swap between companies like it did before. By following past patterns, one would assume that it would be SNK’s turn to develop a big crossover game this time. However, an argument can be made for Capcom to create such a landmark fighting game instead, especially considering the company’s slew of successes in recent years. From Monster Hunter Wilds, Resident Evil Requiem, and of course, Street Fighter 6, Capcom has proven to have inspired directions for their series.

In contrast, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves‘ reception has not always been positive, with controversial marketing choices alienating even the most diehard SNK fans. Past struggles with King of Fighters titles have led to slow growth over time, but Capcom’s consistency has given them far more resources to spend. Street Fighter 6 is currently the most played fighting game in Japan by a wide margin, with it easily being one of the most popular titles in the genre outside the country alongside Mortal Kombat 1.

Motion Capture, Highly Realistic Graphics, & Robust Gameplay Of SF6 Already Proves SNK Characters Look Great In Capcom’s Style

Courtesy of Capcom

The resources Capcom has can be seen quite clearly in Street Fighter 6‘s new characters, especially through its DLC. Every fighter in the game is highly detailed, with extraordinary attention to realism through motion captured action. The RE engine Capcom uses for its titles like Resident Evil Requiem is on full display, creating the most detailed versions of legendary Street Fighter characters ever made. Even slowed down, Street Fighter 6 shines through its meticulous approach to character expression through combat.

Part of this is achieved through intensive motion capture done for Street Fighter 6, which allows realistic renditions of characters to be created. The expressive physics of clothing and attacks helps make the game feel more dynamic at various points too, lending to its overall appeal. Ultimately, it is an style that reflects Capcom’s level of investment in its game, which is just on another level compared to what SNK has available.

This approach to a potential CvS 3 might create one of the best fighting games of this generation, mainly by creating highly realistic, lovingly crafted versions of characters from both Capcom and SNK’s libraries. For Capcom vs SNK 3 to be successful, perhaps Capcom’s wealth of resources could help make the best game possible.

Who do you think should develop a potential Capcom vs SNK 3? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!