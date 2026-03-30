10 Best Fighting Games of the 2000s, Ranked

The fighting game genre may have dominated in the 1990s, but it was still largely confined to arcades. The transition to home video game consoles began in the middle of the decade and continued well into the 2000s. While arcade games continued to be released, fighting games dominated home consoles, and some exceptional titles emerged in the 2000s. We looked at the most popular releases from the ‘00s and selected the top 10. They’re ranked based on contemporary critics’ reviews upon release, their overall popularity, and their impact on the genre. For franchises with multiple releases, we’ve selected the highest-rated among them.

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10) Mortal Kombat: Deception

Image courtesy of Midway

The Mortal Kombat franchise featured several releases in the 2000s, and the best-reviewed was Mortal Kombat: Deception. The game reinvented the combat mechanics of its predecessors while also introducing several new features. It’s also the first fighting game to include online multiplayer, a now-common feature of the genre, making it an important stepping stone in the genre’s evolution. Online gameplay in fighting games was a novel concept at the time, and while it had some things to iron out, the first attempt was well done, and Mortal Kombat: Deception went on to sell more than 1 million units, becoming a hit.

9) Tatsunoko Vs. Capcom

Image courtesy of Capcom

Capcom’s penchant to throw its characters at other franchises has been a great model in its Vs. series, and 2008’s Tatsunoko Vs. Capcom is no exception. The game features Capcom’s characters pitted against those from Tatsunoko Production, including characters from Casshan, Yatterman, Golden Warrior Gold Lightan, Science Ninja Team Gatchaman, Karas, Tekkaman: The Space Knight, and several others. The Capcom side features many series regulars, and it all comes together in a fantastic fighting game with excellent mechanics and controls you’d expect to find in a Capcom title. The game was released in arcades but was limited to the Wii due to an exclusivity contract.

8) Guilty Gear X2

Image courtesy of Sammy Studios

The third installment in the Guilty Gear franchise, Guilty Gear X2, expanded the series plot while introducing new characters and additional gameplay mechanics. The game arrived in arcades in 2002 and later that year on the PlayStation 2, where it did incredibly well. After the release of Guilty Gear X2, Sammy Studios continued to publish updates, with the most recent one, Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R, coming in 2012. Many consider it to be the best entry in the franchise and among the best fighting games ever made, though it’s considerably more advanced than standard fare, making it less appealing to casual fans.

7) Virtua Fighter 5

Image courtesy of Sega

The Virtua Fighter franchise has been incredibly successful for Sega, and the game that most fans point to as being the best, at least from the 2000s, is Virtua Fighter 5. It was released in 2006 in arcades before being ported to the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, but Sega didn’t stop there. An updated version, Virtua Fighter 5 R, was released in 2008, and another followed two years later, with Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. released in 2021. Sega continued to update and re-release Virtua Fighter 5 over the years, as it’s easily one of the best games the publisher has made in the fighting game genre.

6) Tekken 5

Image courtesy of Namco

Tekken 5 was released in 2004 in arcades and on the PlayStation 2 in 2006. The game is set just after the events of its predecessor and introduces several gameplay changes. It added an ability to customize characters with various in-game items and included a roster of 32 characters. As was common in the 2000s, Tekken 5 received several updates after its release and became a huge success, earning widespread critical acclaim. The game sold nearly 10 million units, and while Tekken 6 isn’t a bad game, the decade’s top pick for the franchise easily goes to Tekken 5, which is one of the best entries in the franchise.

5) Marvel vs Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes

Image courtesy of Capcom

The Marvel vs. Capcom franchise is one of the best crossover fighting game series out there, but choosing the best from the 2000s wasn’t difficult, as there was only one entry: Marvel vs Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes. Fortunately, it’s also one of the best fighting games of the decade, as New Age of Heroes features 2.5D graphics, the addition of three-on-three gameplay, a character assist system, a better control scheme, and improved artwork over its predecessors. The game improves on previous entries in just about every way, and it features a great roster of characters. Marvel vs Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes was ported to every available system and is easily one of the best fighting games of the 2000s.

4) Dead or Alive Ultimate (DoA 2)

Image courtesy of Tecmo

The Dead or Alive franchise featured some exceptional titles released in the 2000s, but Dead or Alive 2 wasn’t one of them. The game was initially released in 1999, but it’s on here because it was re-released in Dead or Alive Ultimate in 2004, which contains a high-resolution enhanced remake of Dead or Alive 2 that used a new graphics engine. It also utilized the same game mechanics from Dead or Alive 3, with additional content and a new playable character, so it’s effectively a new game, and it’s arguably the best in the whole franchise.

3) Soulcalibur II

Image courtesy of Namco Hometek

The first Soulcalibur was a massive success and a huge hit on the Sega Dreamcast, and its sequel only improved on the formula. Of all the games in the Soulcalibur franchise, Soulcalibur II is the best, released in 2002, and one of the greatest fighting games of the decade. The game’s mechanics, visuals, and roster are absolutely perfect, striking an excellent balance. It’s one of the most exceptional 3D fighters ever made, and it’s more than 20 years old, which is saying something. It’s also not incredibly complex, making Soulcalibur II fun for casual fighting game fans, as well as more advanced players.

2) Super Smash Bros. Melee

Image courtesy of Nintendo

The second Super Smash Bros. game arrived on the GameCube in 2001, and the crossover fighting game absolutely smashed the competition. Super Smash Bros. Melee included all of the playable characters from the first game, but it included more from additional franchises, including those from Fire Emblem. At the time, there hadn’t been any Fire Emblem games released outside of Japan, so Super Smash Bros. Melee gave international players their first look at them. The game was a massive hit upon release and was an easy contender for one of the best games of the decade, as it’s among the best fighting games ever made.

1) Street Fighter IV

Image courtesy of Capcom

There’s plenty of debate among fans as to which Street Fighter game is the best. If you’ve read my articles on the subject, you know how I feel about Street Fighter II, but I am in the minority, as most fans agree that 2008’s Street Fighter IV is the superior game. Admittedly, it’s far more advanced than its predecessors, adding numerous enhancements to graphics, gameplay mechanics, controls, and more. Capcom continued updating and re-releasing Street Fighter IV over the years, and it’s not only the best fighting game of the 2000s, but it’s a contender for the greatest fighting game ever made.

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