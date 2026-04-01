5 Fantasy Movies You’ll Love if You’re a Fourth Wing Fan

The Empyrean series by Rebecca Yarros, spearheaded by the Fourth Wing novel, has established an unprecedented commercial foothold in the romantasy genre. Following the journey of a young woman drafted into a brutal war college for dragon riders, the narrative blends high-stakes military training with intricate political betrayals and intense romantic friction. The massive global success of the initial novels led to record-breaking sales and a massive dedicated fanbase. The recent publication of the third book, Onyx Storm, further solidified the franchise as a dominant cultural force, moving millions of copies within its first week and proving that the appetite for dragon-centric stories remains exceptionally high.

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Naturally, Fourth Wing‘s overwhelming popularity resulted in a high-profile live-action television adaptation currently in development at Amazon MGM Studios. Produced by Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society, the Prime Video series is navigating a complex pre-production phase, recently bringing on Meredith Averill as the new showrunner to steer the massive project. Because the studio is taking the necessary time to accurately render the massive scale of the dragons and the intricate magical systems of Basgiath War College, the actual TV series remains years away. Still, viewers hungry for the specific blend of mythological beasts, deadly competitions, and sweeping romantic adventure have other options to explore.

5) Dragonheart

Image courtesy of Universal Pictures

Rob Cohen’s Dragonheart holds a foundational place in the modern history of fantasy cinema, primarily for its pioneering use of CGI to create a fully realized, emotionally complex creature. The story centers on Bowen (Dennis Quaid), a disillusioned knight who forms an unlikely alliance with Draco (voiced by Sean Connery), the last dragon on Earth. The pair orchestrate a series of fake slayings to earn gold, eventually uncovering a deeper political purpose to overthrow a tyrannical king.

The battle-hardened dynamic between the human warrior and the ancient beast in Dragonheart mirrors the often contentious banter between cadets and their bonded mounts in the Empyrean books. Furthermore, Draco possesses a massive intellect and a rigid moral code, functioning as a true partner rather than a mindless weapon. This philosophical framing of the dragon as a deeply wise but occasionally stubborn companion captures the exact balance that drives the central conflicts of the Fourth Wing saga.

4) A Knight’s Tale

Image courtesy of Columbia Pictures

While not technically a fantasy movie, fans of the competitive nature of Fourth Wing‘s military academy will find a surprising kinship with the medieval sports movie A Knight’s Tale. Directed by Brian Helgeland, the production follows William Thatcher (Heath Ledger), a peasant squire who poses as a noble knight to compete in high-stakes jousting tournaments. The film deliberately abandons historical accuracy in favor of a modernized, rock-and-roll aesthetic that emphasizes the spectacle and adrenaline of the deadly matches. This focus on tournament structure, rigorous physical training, and the constant threat of being exposed or killed echoes the grueling trials faced by cadets in the Empyrean series.

A Knight’s Tale also features a compelling central romance and a fierce rivalry with the arrogant Count Adhemar (Rufus Sewell), providing the necessary interpersonal drama to anchor the action sequences. The movie ultimately thrives on its rebellious energy, showcasing characters who rely on their wit, chosen family, and sheer determination to survive within a deadly hierarchy.

3) Stardust

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Adapted from Neil Gaiman’s novel, Stardust delivers a sprawling adventure that balances whimsical fantasy with genuine danger and sweeping romance. The plot follows Tristan Thorn (Charlie Cox), a young man who crosses into the magical realm of Stormhold to retrieve a fallen star, only to discover that the celestial body is actually a fiery woman named Yvaine (Claire Danes). Their journey forces them to evade murderous witches and ruthless princes, slowly transforming their initial animosity into a profound partnership.

Tristan and Tvaine’s transition from reluctant allies to devoted lovers hits the exact tonal frequency that romantasy readers actively seek. Director Matthew Vaughn also executes this shifting dynamic with an acute understanding of pacing, ensuring the character growth never feels overshadowed by the magical setting. Finally, the inclusion of a cutthroat royal succession plot adds a layer of political intrigue that will satisfy fans accustomed to the deadly factions of Navarre.

2) How to Train Your Dragon

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While animated and geared toward a broader demographic, DreamWorks’s How to Train Your Dragon stands as the definitive cinematic depiction of the symbiotic relationship between a rider and their mount. The story centers on Hiccup (voiced by Jay Baruchel), a scrawny Viking who defies his village’s violent traditions by secretly befriending an injured Night Fury dragon he names Toothless. This premise closely aligns with the physical struggles and underdog narrative found at the beginning of the Basgiath War College curriculum, where physical limitations must be overcome through intellect and a profound connection to the magical creatures.

How to Train Your Dragon offers breathtaking flight sequences that convey a genuine sense of weight and velocity, establishing a gold standard for aerial action. Furthermore, the narrative emphasizes the deep trust required to survive in the sky, a core mechanical element of the rider bonds detailed throughout the Fourth Wing franchise. The emotional stakes of this partnership elevate How to Train Your Dragon from a standard coming-of-age adventure into a resonant epic about finding strength in unexpected alliances.

1) I Am Dragon

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Directed by Indar Dzhendubaev, the Russian fantasy film I Am Dragon offers a visually arresting exploration of the mythological bond between humans and ancient beasts, making it an essential watch for fans of Rebecca Yarros’s universe. The narrative follows Princess Miroslava (Mariya Poezzhaeva), who is kidnapped during her wedding by a fearsome draconic creature and taken to a remote island. There, she encounters a mysterious young man named Arman (Matvey Lykov), eventually discovering that he is the human form of the dragon holding her captive.

Arman’s dual nature forces Princess Miroslava to navigate a treacherous relationship built on fear, empathy, and undeniable attraction, all essential romantic elements. The film also prioritizes sweeping cinematography and elaborate set designs to construct a deeply romantic atmosphere. This intense focus on the psychological and emotional connection between a headstrong young woman and a misunderstood predator will certainly please readers of the Empyrean books.

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