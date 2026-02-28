If You Love Fourth Wing, These 5 Romantasy Books Are Essential Reading

Since its 2023 release, Fourth Wing has redefined the romantasy genre — and it’s the type of book that appeals to lifelong fantasy readers and newcomers alike. While the former might have a massive TBR to catch up on after finishing Onyx Storm, the latter could be left wondering what to follow it with.

There are so many incredible fantasy books to choose from, but anyone looking for a well-done balance of fantasy and romance may have to dig deeper to find it. And the specifics of Fourth Wing are difficult to fully recapture, even in stories with similar elements. Fortunately, there are a few romantasy books that can fill the void left by Rebecca Yarros’ story. They aren’t exact replacements, but they’re essential reading nonetheless.

5) Quicksilver by Callie Hart

Those looking for more books like Fourth Wing should look no further than BookTok’s romantasy sensation from the following year: Quicksilver by Callie Hart. Quicksilver is about fae and vampires, not dragons, but it benefits from the same fast-paced storytelling and easy-to-read style as Fourth Wing. It also has an enemies-to-lovers romance and a broody male love interest with shadow powers. The latter will no doubt appeal to fans of Xaden Riorson. On top of all that, Quicksilver has the spice that Fourth Wing fans are accustomed to — and doesn’t wait until the sequel to deliver it. It’s becoming a Netflix adaptation, too, so there’s truly no better time to dig in.

4) A Court of Thorns & Roses by Sarah J. Maas

Anyone who has read Fourth Wing has likely heard of A Court of Thorns & Roses. But in case you’re still on the fence about Sarah J. Maas’ series, I’ll confirm that it’s a perfect read for Fourth Wing fans, and vice versa. Both are viral hits for good reasons. They walk the line between fantasy and romance well, create fully immersive and believable worlds, and benefit from accessible writing and smart pacing. A Court of Thorns & Roses covers serious themes, like power, oppression, and trauma, just like Fourth Wing does. And while the books pull a bit of a 180 when it comes to the love interest, the tortured shadow daddy archetype is very much present as the series continues.

3) Faebound by Saara El-Arifi

Those who love the dragon-rider bond that drives Fourth Wing will likely appreciate the world of Saara El-Arifi’s Faebound, even if it’s otherwise very different from the one Yarros crafts. In Faebound, an exiled Elven soldier and her younger sister are thrust into a world of fae they didn’t know existed. The fae are connected to beings called obeah, and the thread between them — which allows them to communicate via their minds — is a lot like the relationship between dragons and their riders in The Empyrean Series. That’s not all Faebound has in common with Fourth Wing, either. It also explores how history can be reshaped and used to prop up corruption and conflict. It’s a lesson that doesn’t get old, no matter how many times you read it.

2) Dire Bound by Sable Sorensen

Another recommendation for anyone enamored by the dragon-rider bond in Fourth Wing is Dire Bound by Sable Sorensen. The romantasy novel as often pitched for fans of Yarros’ series, with the caveat that its focus is on humans bonding with wolves rather than dragons. It sees its heroine risking everything to join the army and track down her sister, and it throws her into dangerous trials she doesn’t sign up for. The military focus and deadly obstacles only strengthen the Fourth Wing comparisons. And there’s an enemies-to-lovers relationship that delivers on the romance promises of this romantasy book. The sequel, Fury Bound, comes out this May, so those who pick this up have even more to look forward to — and more to tide them over until The Empyrean Series Book 4.

1) Fireborne by Rosaria Munda

Readers looking for another novel set at an academy for dragon riders will find it in Fireborne — but be warned, it’s not a 1:1 match for Fourth Wing. The book has similar elements, but its political machinations are front and center, while its focus on the romance takes more of a backseat. It’s also a young adult story, so Fourth Wing fans shouldn’t go into it expecting a heated connection like Violet and Xaden’s. Even so, those who appreciate the political and philosophical questions raised in Fourth Wing (and most fantasy books, really) will find more thoughtful discussions in Fireborne and its sequels.

