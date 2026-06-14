5 Forgotten Sci-Fi Films That are Perfect From Start to Finish

Sci-fi is one of the most popular movie genres, and while tons of memorable blockbusters are science fiction films, tons of much smaller movies belong to the genre as well. There are plenty of bad, forgotten sci-fi movies, but there are fewer incredible, forgotten sci-fi movies. So, here are five perfect sci-fi films that never get talked about anymore.

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When many think of sci-fi films, images come to mind of popular franchises like Star Wars, Star Trek, Avatar, the MCU, and the DCU. Since creating futuristic worlds, aliens, and robots is expensive, many believe that only blockbusters and big franchises can tackle these conventions. However, these fantastic sci-fi movies should be just as beloved as the aforementioned franchises, even though they are sadly mostly forgotten now.

5) Upgrade

Leigh Whannell’s The Invisible Man and Wolf Man have solidified him as a popular horror director, but his best movie is easily his 2018 sci-fi action movie Upgrade. The film follows a man who is left paralyzed after a mugging, leading to him getting an incredible offer. A tech billionaire allows him to take on an experimental medical trial where an artificial intelligence named STEM will be implanted into him, allowing him to walk. STEM also gives him superhuman strength, leading to him going on a quest to get revenge on his muggers.

While its small budget can be felt at points, Upgrade has some incredibly well-coreographed action and a tight, fast-paced story. The film is absolutely incredible, and fans of action films like John Wick should definitely check out Upgrade.

4) Titane

Image courtesy of NEON

Sci-fi horror is one of the most beloved subgenres of sci-fi, with films like Alien, The Thing, and Predator being some of the most popular examples. 2021’s Titane is even more niche by being a sci-fi body horror film. The French-Belgian film by Julia Ducournau follows a woman who has a titanium plate in her head, a strange relationship with cars, and a penchant for killing.

Titane is incredibly weird, niche, and in a foreign language, meaning that it isn’t surprising that the film didn’t find a massive audience in the United States. However, it has been praised by those who did see it as one of the best body horror movies ever, and it scratches the horror and sci-fi itch.

3) Ad Astra

2019’s Ad Astra had all the makings of a blockbuster hit, with the $100 million movie being a sci-fi adventure film starring Brad Pitt. Directed by James Gray, Ad Astra tells the story of an astronaut who is sent to Neptune in order to stop a cosmic ray that could wipe out all life in the universe. However, he is also searching for information about his missing astronaut father’s final mission.

Ad Astra was surprisingly contemplative, with it being one of the most uniquely written space exploration movies of the 21st century. The movie is gorgeously shot and features some fantastic visual effects. However, 2019 was an especially incredible year for movies, so the film struggled to stand out with its poor box office.

2) Mars Express

Image courtesy of Gebeka Films

Mars Express is the most recent film on this list, with the animated sci-fi film being released in 2023. Directed by Jérémie Périn, the French film follows a private detective and her android partner who are hired to go to Earth and track down a hacker. When they make it back to Mars, they soon uncover a conspiracy that could change everything.

Mars Express features robots, intergalactic travel, and many other heightened sci-fi elements that can be found in tons of other films. However, this movie is truly special. The animation is absolutely gorgeous, with it undoubtedly being the highlight of the film. The compelling story, incredible performances, and fantastic worldbuilding are just as great, making it a must-watch for fans of animation and sci-fi.

1) Threads

Image Courtesy of BBC

1984’s Threads comes from director Mick Jackson, and rather than being released in theaters, the movie was premiered on BBC2. The film is set in Sheffield, England, and follows two lovers named Ruth and Jimmy who learn that they are pregnant. In the background of this, political unrest begins. The Soviet Union has invaded Iran after the United States backed a coup, leading to instability. This eventually escalates to the exchange of nuclear weapons, with one hitting a military base 20 miles outside of Sheffield. The film then follows the decline of Britain and offers a harrowingly realistic look at how humanity develops in the nuclear wasteland.

Threads is one of the most terrifying movies ever made, with its depiction of the nuclear aftermath being about as realistic as any film has ever achieved. The film’s speculation about the aftermath of a nuclear attack has made it part of the sci-fi genre, with Threads mostly being interested in the biological and sociological effects of a nuclear warhead. Unfortunately, Threads is almost never talked about anymore, but the film needs to be seen by everyone.