7 Great Christmas Horror Movie Nobody Talks About

The holidays are finally upon us, and with them comes another cycle of watching the same classic Christmas movies like Home Alone, Christmas Vacation, Elf, and the rest. While these films are beloved for good reasons, the world of Christmas movies goes far beyond feel-good stories about snow and Santa. In fact, some viewers prefer to spend their holidays watching feel-bad Christmas movies, and the horror genre is the perfect place to find this unique blend of tones.

Although Halloween is the holiday most associated with horror movies, many general audience members may be surprised to find out how many Christmas horror movies there are. These perverse takes on the holidays have more niche appeal, but for viewers who are looking for new Christmas films to watch, these seven movies you may not have heard of are perfect picks.

7) Black X-mas

1974’s Black Christmas is the most well-known Christmas horror movie, with it being one of the founding entries in the slasher genre. While the film has been remade several times, the 2006 version Black X-mas is the most fun one. Directed by Glen Morgan, the movie definitely received mixed reviews, although it has been reassessed in recent years as a fantastic campy horror flick.

6) Dead End

2003’s Dead End is directed by Fabrice Canepa and Jean-Baptiste Andrea, and it follows a family who picks up hitchhikers on the way to a Christmas Eve gathering, leading to a series of horrific events. The film has been praised for its twists and turns, providing an interesting mystery that is made unique by its yuletide setting.

5) Better Watch Out

2016’s Better Watch Out is directed by Chris Peckover, and it follows a young babysitter who must defend a home against a set of intruders at Christmastime. Unlike other Christmas horror films that focus on the supernatural aspect of the holiday, this thriller is far more grounded, leaning into the psychological aspect of the genre.

4) Inside

2007’s Inside is co-directed by Alexandre Bustillo and Julien Maury, and it is the most intense entry on this list. The film follows a woman who, in the aftermath of her husband’s death, must protect her unborn son from a scissor-wielding maniac.

The movie has become notable for its gore, with there being a lot of conversation online about whether the film went too far. However, Inside received a generally positive critical reception, making it a great pick for a Christmas slasher film.

3) Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale

2010’s Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale comes from director Jalmari Helander, who went on to direct the fantastic 2022 action film Sisu. The Finnish Christmas film follows two young boys who believe that a mining operation has uncovered the tomb of the real Santa Claus. However, this force is far from what they thought, with a maniacal entity being released and wreaking havoc.

Rare Exports is a hilarious black comedy that also manages to pack in some effective scares. So, fans of Christmas horror or Helander should check out the movie.

2) Anna and the Apocalypse

2017’s Anna and the Apocalypse is a Christmas horror musical directed by John McPhail and starring Ella Hunt as the titular character. The film is set in a small town in Scotland at Christmas and follows Anna and her high school friends as they face a sudden zombie outbreak. Although they attempt to save whoever they can, the gang must face the quickly changing world as they attempt to survive the apocalypse.

A mashup between a zombie film and a musical is interesting enough, with this mix being rare. However, adding the Christmas genre to the formula makes Anna and the Apocalypse a truly unique offering, one that stands out from the aforementioned feel-good holiday films. Although it undoubtedly sounds bizarre, the film has a surprising amount of heart, paired with great musical numbers and performances.

1) Krampus: The Naughty Cut

While there are countless Krampus movies clogging up cheap streaming services, 2015’s Krampus is a prime example of Christmas horror done right. Directed by Michael Dougherty, the film stars Toni Collette and Adam Scott as the parents of a dysfunctional family. The constant fighting causes their son to lose his holiday spirit, meaning that Krampus must appear to torture the protagonists.

While the original cut of Krampus is PG-13, very few people know that an even better cut of the movie exists. In 2021, Shout! Factory released a 4K Blu-ray collector’s edition that featured an R-rated cut of the film. This cut was titled Krampus: The Naughty Cut, and it improves upon the original film in almost every way.

The Naughty Cut adds more violence and swearing to the campy Christmas classic, making the movie’s horror a bit more edgy. This is the definitive way to watch Krampus, so if you’re going to check the film out, this extended edition is the way to go.

