7 Fantasy Movies From Old Hollywood That Still Hold Up Today (#1 Might Be the GOAT)

There’s something inherently special about films that were made before the overly polished shine of modern Hollywood took over. Movies from the 1940s to the 1970s have a quality that feels almost impossible to replicate, especially in their treatment of fantasy. And whether that comes down to the scripts, the current crop of actors being cast in lead roles, or the trends that are driven by media consumption, it’s certainly a loss for the film community.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And while fantasy has always been the genre of choice for many people, the things that make fantasy popular have changed by leaps and bounds over the decades, swinging between sword and sandal to sword and sorcery to high magic to gothic horror and all the way back again. The genre has always been rich in the sheer number of stories it has to tell, but there’s something really special about fantasy conceived for the big screen during the golden age of Hollywood.

7) It’s a Wonderful Life

Is it actually Christmas without It’s a Wonderful Life? The answer is no, and for good reason. It’s a Wonderful Life is one of the most beloved movies of all time, and hasn’t lost a single ounce of either the inherent pain or charm in the 80 years since its initial release. It’s quintessential without ever feeling trite, and centers on a man named George Bailey (James Stewart) who wishes he had never been born. After hearing this, an angel (Henry Travers) is sent to earth to make George’s wish come true. But slowly, George starts to realize how many lives he has changed simply by being who he is, and how they would be different if he was never born. Plainly, it’s hopecore at its simplest and most undiluted, and a good reminder of the place each of us has in the world. Also, mandatory holiday viewing.

6) Jack the Giant Killer

A nod to sword and sorcery of old, Jack the Giant Killer is your typical good versus evil story, with some monsters and magic thrown in. The movie debuted in 1962 and centers on a farmer named Jack who witnesses a terrible event: the kidnapping of Princess Elaine by the evil wizard Pendragon, who seeks to use her to usurp the kingdom’s power. Following the giant that the wizard sent to kidnap the princess, Jack slays the creature, bringing down Pendragon’s wrath. While the special effects don’t particularly hold up, Jack the Giant Killer is the kind of story that’s always been the lifeblood of the fantasy genre, charming and enjoyable despite its age-related flaws.

5) The Seventh Seal

Likely the most outlandish entry on this list, The Seventh Seal is wickedly compelling and the film that graced the world with Ingmar Bergman. It centers on Antonius Block, a beleaguered and disillusioned knight, as he returns home from the Crusades, only to find his country gripped by the plague. Upon this discovery, Block challenges Death to a chess match for his life as he finds himself tormented by the belief that God does not exist. He then sets off on a journey, meeting up with traveling players Jof and his wife, Mia, and vowing that he will avoid his match with Death just long enough to commit one redemptive act before his life ends. It’s a story of ennui, disillusionment, and the question of whether or not there is worth in life. It’s also carried forward by incredible performances from its stars, Bibi Andersson, Max Von Sydow, and Gunnar Björnstrand.

4) Jason and the Argonauts

Another example of the great films of the 60s, Jason and the Argonauts is nothing short of a classic—required viewing for any film major, and for good reason. It tells the story of a young man named Jason, who unwittingly saves the life of his father’s usurper. Not realizing that Pelias is the man who stole the throne, Jason takes the bait of an ill-fated mission to retrieve an item known as the Golden Fleece. Along for the ride is Hercules, as well as a saboteur planted by Pelias, who doesn’t know that the goddess, Hera, is looking out for Jason. What makes the movie a masterpiece is Ray Harryhausen’s incredible stop-motion animation, which elevates Jason and the Argonauts from decent to great.

3) King Kong

Truly one of the best creature features ever made, King Kong, released in 1933, is a film that genuinely explores the question: “What makes a monster a monster?” And while the effects may seem dated to current audiences, they were wildly ahead of their time, firmly cementing the film’s place as a classic. The film tells the story of Ann Darrow, an actress, and director Carl Denham as they set out together to travel to the Indian Ocean to film Denham’s newest movie. But then they, along with the dashing John Driscoll, arrive on a mysterious island, Ann is taken hostage by the native people, who prepare her as a sacrifice to the enormous ape Kong as appeasement. Ann is rescued, of course, and Kong is captured—leading to the real danger. It genuinely is one of the most original movies ever made, and the real star of the show is the fragile, tentative relationship between Ann and Kong.

2) The Thief of Baghdad

Still lauded as one of the best fantasy films of all time, The Thief of Baghdad might seem familiar to Disney fans. The story centers on Ahmad, the king of Baghdad, who is deposed by his once-trusted adviser, Jaffar. Searching for a way to reclaim his throne, Ahmad enlists the help of a thief named Abu. Soon after, he meets a beautiful princess the trio embarks on a series of adventures involving a genie and a flying carpet, until Ahmad and Abu must finally face Jaffar, who will stop at nothing to hold on to the power he stole. To this day, The Thief of Baghdad holds a 100% critics rating, both for its storytelling and the immense amount of detail that went into the production.

1) The Wizard of Oz

This list would be woefully incomplete without the work of art that is The Wizard of Oz. A true feat of filmmaking, the movie begins in Kansas, where a tornado rips through a small town, plucking a girl named Dorothy and her dog Toto from their lives and depositing them in a strange land called Oz. From there, the pair follows the Yellow Brick Road toward the Emerald City to meet the Wizard with the power to send them back home. Along the way, they meet a Scarecrow without a brain, a Tin Man missing a heart, and a Cowardly Lion who wants to find his courage. Judy Garland’s turn as Dorothy alone makes the movie worth watching. But the entire cast delivers incredible performances, and the movie itself is visually stunning. Overall, it’s one of those movies that is full of wonder and remains a classic for a reason.

What do you think of the films on this list? Do you have a favorite? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.