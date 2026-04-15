5 Fantasy Book Series With 10+ Installments That Are Worth Reading From Start to Finish

Fantasy series have a reputation for being long, both in terms of page count and the number of installments — but it’s rarer to find ones with 10 or more books. And it’s especially difficult to find series with 10+ books that are worth sticking with from start to finish. Even some of the most popular fantasy series dip at times, making it more impressive when one is masterfully done all the way through.

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Maintaining that momentum is hard with just three to five books, but breaking into the double digits and still making it worth readers’ time is truly a skill. Some series, like Raymond E. Feist’s Riftwar Cycle and Terry Goodkind’s Sword of Truth, nearly get there but are often criticized for falling off or feeling repetitive after a certain point. Others do dip but pick back up enough that it warrants getting to the end. And the best 10+ book fantasy series offer something compelling with every installment, proving that, sometimes, you can’t have too much of a good thing.

5) The Wheel of Time by Robert Jordan

The Wheel of Time clocks in at 14 books, and whether it’s worth reading from start to finish is a topic of debate. There’s no doubt it’s a fantasy classic, and book four is a 10/10 novel that everyone should experience. For some, the slowdown that occurs around book seven, A Crown of Swords, is reason enough to drop off halfway through. However, Brandon Sanderson wraps up the series with three strong installments, which I’d argue are incentive to keep pushing forward. The ending is more good than bad, giving a proper send-off to the world and characters. It’s hard to imagine starting The Wheel of Time, then not getting that closure — and anyone who loves fantasy really should start the series at some point.

4) Malazan Book of the Fallen by Steven Erikson

When it comes to satisfying conclusions, fantasy readers can count on Malazan Book of the Fallen to deliver. Steven Erikson’s 10-book fantasy series can be difficult to get into, and it remains complex throughout. However, it takes readers on an epic journey that pays off their efforts in the final book, The Crippled God. And digging in a second time is the best way to appreciate certain details and story shifts. Malazan Book of the Fallen has pretty much everything high fantasy fans could want: a well-wrought backdrop, political intrigue, and an impressive scope that brings together many storylines to unravel a larger plot. It’s worth picking up every novel, even when you can’t quite see that bigger picture.

3) Discworld by Terry Pratchett

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Terry Pratchett’s Discworld series is another must-read fantasy classic, but at 41 installments, it can seem overwhelming. Fortunately, it’s comprised of smaller series and standalones, so readers don’t need to rush through all those books in a linear fashion. And it’s worth taking time to work through them, as Pratchett’s books tend to be more fun than epic or suspenseful. That said, they are all worth getting to. Even the earlier installments, which aren’t as strong in comparison to Pratchett’s later work, benefit from impressive world-building, satire, and social commentary. Pratchett’s writing improves over time, and his storytelling remains some of the genre’s most imaginative. Needless to say, Discworld is a series readers should commit to finishing.

2) The Realm of the Elderlings by Robin Hobb

The Realm of the Elderlings is a series made up of subseries, but it eventually brings their characters and storylines crashing together in a meaningful way — and when it does, it’s emotional and worth the wait. Spanning 16 books in total, The Realm of the Elderlings‘ heavy character focus can make it feel slow at times. Of course, that’s precisely the reason its final book hits so hard: because we’re so attached to the personalities Hobb introduces and evolves over time. It’s worth pushing through the great books and the mid-tier ones just to get to Assassin’s Fate.

1) The Dresden Files by Jim Butcher

The Dresden Files by Jim Butcher consists of 18 books, with new ones still on the horizon — and for anyone who enjoys urban fantasy and compelling mysteries, it’s one to stick with. The first couple of installments tell individual stories that stand on their own, but a few books in, Butcher starts to work in bigger throughlines. The writing and character work also improve as The Dresden Files continues, meaning readers should actually strive to get to the middle and latter portions of this series. That’s where they’ll find the highlights, though the early books are still entertaining reads.

What’s a fantasy series with 10+ books that you recommend? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!