7 Sci-Fi Movies That Rewrote The Rules & Aged Like Fine Wine

The science fiction genre has long been one of the most popular in the world, entertaining audiences for generations with its speculative stories. The genre’s examination of the human condition, along with cautionary tales about unnecessary technological advancement and the potential dangers of the pursuit of progress, has been gripping audiences since before the advent of movies. The very best sci-fi movies typically leave a lasting mark on wider pop culture, which is usually a testament to the power of their respective stories. The most thought-provoking sci-fi often fares the best, with audiences appreciating the cerebral — and, often, eye-catching — narratives that the genre is able to weave.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While sci-fi, like any other genre, is often characterized by the inclusion of certain tropes, there are always movies that push the envelope. There have been many great sci-fi movies that broke all the genre’s rules, reshaping the parameters for future stories in the process. Whether by redefining what the genre could be or by introducing a new and exciting narrative idea, the following sci-fi movies broke rules, and they’ve aged perfectly as a result.

7) Inception (2010)

While it might not be the most complicated of Christopher Nolan’s movies, Inception certainly ranks highly among the director’s mind-bending releases. Following a team of dream infiltrators given the seemingly impossible task of organically implanting a thought in someone’s subconscious, Inception subtly shifted the boundaries of what modern sci-fi could do. Gorgeously and bafflingly crafted with eye-watering practical effects, the brilliance of Inception forced many into a new appreciation for just how intelligent the sci-fi genre can be when crafted with such meticulous care.

6) Blade Runner (1982)

Blade Runner is one of Ridley Scott’s best sci-fi movies, but it also rewrote the way many thought of the genre. Based on a story by legendary sci-fi writer Philip K. Dick, Blade Runner‘s examination of sentience and humanity is haunting in the difficult questions it poses. As well as its visual excellence in delivering a beautifully gritty cyberpunk future, Blade Runner‘s combination of hard sci-fi elements with a genuinely thought-provoking story forever moved the goalposts for the genre.

5) Children of Men (2006)

Though the sci-fi elements of Children of Men are incredibly subtle, the movie’s dystopian elements undeniably lean into some of the genre’s most important tropes. Often cited as one of the best and most underrated movies of the 2000s, Children of Men definitively proved that great sci-fi movies aren’t always about space, and don’t always need to concern outlandish technological advancement. The movie’s speculation centers around a crisis that feels all too realistic, establishing that sci-fi can still hit incredibly hard when it’s dialled all the way back to its most basic elements.

4) Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991)

Widely considered one of the best sci-fi sequels of all time, Terminator 2: Judgement Day rewrote everything audiences had come to expect from sequels. Bringing back Arnold Schwarzenegger’s nigh-unstoppable Terminator only to reveal that he’s been reprogrammed to protect young John Connor was a masterstroke. It turned a formerly sinister villain into an unlikely and strangely lovable hero, challenging audiences’ perceptions of what a sci-fi sequel should be in its handling of the character.

3) Alien (1979)

There are many sci-fi movies that aged incredibly well, and then there’s Alien. Ridley Scott’s sci-fi horror is recognized by many as one of the genre’s true masterpieces, delivering innovative and eye-catching science fiction that still holds up perfectly today. The claustrophobic, shadowy atmosphere that permeates the entire movie both gripped and unsettled audiences in a way that sci-fi had never previously achieved. By so deftly blending science fiction with visceral, visual horror, Alien forever changed the genre.

2) Arrival (2016)

Often credited as one of the best sci-fi movies of the 21st century, Arrival takes the genre to a place that movies rarely opt to tread. A rare example of a great sci-fi movie with no villain, Arrival instead focuses on the complex foundations of a relationship between humanity and an alien race whose methods of communicating reshape humans’ reality. The movie’s cleverly presented and brilliantly acted ideas broke several of the genre’s rules, using its ideas to deliver one of the most heart-wrenching yet excellent endings in sci-fi history.

1) The Matrix (1999)

For many years, sci-fi movies seemed to typically fall into one of two categories. Either they were action-focused or science-focused, with very few examples of movies that seemed able to tackle both with any real conviction. Then along came The Matrix, which added a thick layer of philosophical sci-fi to a movie with an exceptional action foundation, delivering one of the most influential movies in the genre’s history. To say that The Matrix has aged well is an understatement, as it remains one of the most beloved sci-fi movies of all time.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!