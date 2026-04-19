7 Great Standalone Animated Movies That Deserved a Sequel

Animation has been a major part of the entertainment world for as long as fans can remember, but despite the genre’s popularity, not every animated film is guaranteed a sequel. Some animated movies ended their stories on a cliffhanger, while others have created tales that feel as though they have been “one and done.” Whether the movies we are mentioning below are one of the two categories, these are entries that would work well with additional stories that could expand on their respective universes. Some animated movies are deserving of a part two, and here are our picks.

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7.) The Nightmare Before Christmas

disney

There aren’t too many Disney movies that have grown such a passionate following despite being released over thirty years ago to date. The Nightmare Before Christmas first hit theaters in 1993, introducing animation fans to the likes of Jack Skellington, Sally, and Oogie Boogie, and it remains a major part of Disney’s aesthetic to date. Annually, the characters take over Disney theme parks around the Halloween season, and it feels like there is so much territory from Halloween Town that was never explored. The original Disney film did, surprisingly enough, spawn manga spin-offs that further showed Jack’s story, but receiving a brand new stop-motion story would be sure to shake the entertainment world to its core.

6.) Titan A.E.

20th century fox

Titan A.E. is one of the most original entries on this list, with the 2000 Matt Damon and Drew Barrymore-led animated film still unlike anything else that has been released. Taking place far into the future, the movie feels like it would fit right in with science-fiction series like The Expanse and Farscape, creating a universe that had aliens while still having an environment that felt gritty and “down to Earth.” Directed by legendary animator Don Bluth, Titan A.E. is a universe that might have been forgotten, but it’s an environment that would work quite well with a return.

5.) The Mitchells Vs. The Machines

netflix

Sony Pictures Animation unleashed The Mitchells Vs. The Machines on Netflix in 2021, following a mundane family that is dragged into an artificial intelligence apocalypse. Produced by Spider-Verse creators Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film has stunning animation and a heartfelt story that worked wildly well in unison. The Mitchell family as a unit was filled with compelling characters, and even if they don’t fight robots in a potential sequel, seeing them return to the screen would be a welcome comeback for the animation world. With Sony seeing major success thanks to Miles Morales and KPop Demon Hunters, the idea of the Mitchells experiencing a new adventure becomes that much more likely.

4.) Redline

madhouse

Redline is a totally original anime from Studio Madhouse, based on no light novel or manga to help create its story. The 2009 release is still considered one of the greatest anime films of all time, with the production house creating a story that is the very definition of speed. Redline works as a fast-paced race story, but where it could continue is to take the sense of speed and apply it to new intergalactic characters that are racing across the anime landscape. While Madhouse has its hands full with the likes of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, we’d love to see new stories arrive in this fast-paced universe.

3.) Transformers One

paramount

For many fans of the Autobots and Decepticons, Transformers One is the greatest Transformers movie of all time, animated or otherwise. Released by Paramount in 2024, a sequel to the film seems unlikely, though this take on Optimus and Megatron deserves to have its story continue. Considering that the animated film ends on something of a cliffhanger, with the early formation of both sides of the Cybertronian War, there are plenty of avenues for future animated films to follow. While the Transformers franchise is already confirmed to continue on the silver screen, this specific story is worth continuing with future sequels.

2.) The Adventures of Tintin

Image Courtesy of Paramount

The Adventures of Tintin has been a part of the entertainment world all the way since the 1920s. In 2011, none other than legendary director Steven Spielberg finally gave the comic the animated film that so many had been hoping to see. While there have been countless rumors surrounding the idea that a sequel will eventually be made by Paramount, nothing has ever been set in stone. Considering the box office success of the movie and the wide variety of comics to choose from in creating new tales for the red-haired adventurer, The Adventures of Tintin is begging for a sequel.

1.) Kubo And The Two Strings

Laika

Any of the movies that Laika has made are worthy of a sequel, with the likes of Coraline, Boxtrolls, Paranorman, and Missing Link all feeling like worlds that could be revisited. However, pound for pound, if we had to choose a stop-motion entry from the production house, Kubo And The Two Strings would be our pick. The gorgeous, supernatural world felt like one of the most bombastic entries on this list, and even with a complete story to call its own, seeing more stories in this universe would be a welcome addition to the animation world. While Laika is still making stop-motion films to explore new universes, Kubo’s journey is a journey worth bringing back.

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