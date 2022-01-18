Ray Fisher Responds to Joss Whedon’s Justice League Movie Comments

On Monday, Joss Whedon addressed some of accusations of abusive treatment by the director towards the cast of Justice League in a new interview in NY Magazine and now one of those actors is responding. Cyborg actor Ray Fisher took to Twitter to respond to Whedon’s interview comments, posting that rather than addressing “all of the lies and buffoonery” he would instead be celebrating the legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as Monday marked the observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the United States.

Looks like Joss Whedon got to direct an endgame after all…



Rather than address all of the lies and buffoonery today—I will be celebrating the legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.



Tomorrow the work continues.#MLKDay



A>E — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) January 17, 2022

“Looks like Joss Whedon got to direct an endgame after all…” Fisher wrote. “Rather than address all of the lies and buffoonery today—I will be celebrating the legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tomorrow the work continues.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the interview, Whedon addressed some of the specific claims made by the cast of Justice League, including Fisher. Fisher has been outspoken about his experiences with Whedon on set of the DCEU film, including alleging that Whedon was not only abusive on set but that he changed the skin tone of an actor of color to a different shade. In the interview, Whedon tries to dismiss those claims and then takes things a bit further, claiming that he had a positive relationship with Fisher on set, particularly when it came to the changes to the actor’s role in Justice League and then claimed that those changes were due to Fisher delivering a poor performance—something that he said that he wasn’t alone in thinking which is why the actor’s role in Justice League was reduced—with Whedon concluding “we’re talking about a bad actor in both senses.”

And Fisher isn’t the only Justice League star that Whedon had something to say about in the interview. He also tried to counter Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot’s claims that Whedon threatened to end her career. Whedon said that he doesn’t threaten people and then tried to explain things by claiming that Gadot must have misunderstood due to English not being the Israeli actress’ first language and his own use of “flowery” language. Gadot had her own response to that, replying to NY Magazine in an email that she “understood perfectly.”

What do you think of Fisher’s response? Let us know in the comments.