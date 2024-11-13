5 Marvel Characters Denzel Washington Could Play in Black Panther 3

With Denzel Washington confirming he’s involved in Black Panther 3, the acclaimed actor is set to leave his mark on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Writer and director Ryan Coogler is still working on the script, as the threequel won’t be released before the end of the “Multiversal Saga.” Yet, Washington’s addition to the franchise opens exciting possibilities for several compelling characters from Black Panther’s rich comic history.

5 Characters Denzel Washington Can Play in the MCU

5. Achebe: The Brilliant Madman

Created by Christopher Priest and Mark Texeira for Black Panther Vol. 3 #3, Reverend Doctor Michael Ibn al-Hajj Achebe is one of Black Panther’s most complex antagonists. Originally a farmer who witnessed his village’s destruction, Achebe made a Faustian deal with Mephisto, through which he gained brilliant tactical abilities at the cost of his sanity. His most notable storyline involves him taking control of Wakanda’s economy while tormenting T’Challa, proving himself to be as dangerous with words and schemes as others are with weapons.

Washington’s gravitas and ability to switch between calculated manipulation and theatrical madness would make him perfect for this villain, who could challenge M’Baku’s leadership and Shuri’s Black Panther through psychological warfare rather than physical confrontation. That could offer a refreshing change of pace for the Black Panther movies while still maintaining the politics at the center of Coogler’s trilogy.

4. Morlun: The Ancient Hunter

A powerful immortal being who feeds on the essence of totem bearers, Morlun is a supernatural threat unlike anything seen in the MCU’s Wakanda. Created by J. Michael Straczynski and John Romita Jr., Morlun first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man vol. 2 #30, where he goes after the Web-Crawler and the Spider totem. However, the Panther totem is also one of the villain’s most coveted prizes.

With the MCU exploring more supernatural elements in the future, Morlun could serve as a bridge between Wakanda’s technological advancement and its mystical traditions. Washington is a fine choice to bring the villain to the silver screen. Plus, since Washington says he has only a handful of movies left before his retirement, playing a one-shot villain could be a perfect compromise – or, Morlun can be a villain that bridges franchises like Black Panther with Spider-Man.

3. David Munroe: The Bridge to Mutantkind

As N’Dare’s husband and Storm’s father, David Munroe is crucial in connecting Wakanda to the broader mutant world. In the comics, his work as a photojournalist in Cairo leads him to document rising tensions between humans and early mutants. His death during a political crisis shapes Storm’s early life and establishes connections between Wakanda and Africa’s mutant population.

With the X-Men’s imminent introduction to the MCU, Washington could portray David Munroe in a role that explores Storm’s origins and Wakanda’s historical relationship with mutants. This could set up Storm’s eventual introduction while examining how Wakanda’s isolationist policies affected African mutants during crucial historical moments. Considering that Storm is becoming a key player in the MCU and her relationship with Wakanda has deep comic book ties, it would make sense for Black Panther 3 to feature Ororo.

2. Bashenga: The First King

Bashenga is a legendary figure in Wakandan history. He was the first king to unite the five tribes and the second Black Panther after the prehistoric Panther of 1,000,000 BC. According to Wakandan lore, he was a warrior-shaman who received secret knowledge directly from Bast, the Panther God. His legacy includes creating the historic sword Skybreaker and establishing many of Wakanda’s most important traditions.

With the destruction of the heart-shaped herb in the MCU and Shuri’s artificial creation of a new plant, Black Panther 3 could take a closer look at Wakanda’s mystical origins and explore how Bast still fits in the high-tech nation. In that case, Washington could portray Bashenga as an ancestor who helps Shuri understand the deeper spiritual aspects of being a Black Panther – or appear in a key flashback. His presence could also explain how Wakanda has maintained its spiritual traditions alongside its technological advancement.

1. Blue Marvel: The Veteran Hero

Adam Brashear, also known as Blue Marvel, combines military service, scientific genius, and superhuman abilities. A Korean War veteran with a Ph.D. in theoretical physics, he works with T’Challa on various scientific projects in the comics while serving as a respected elder statesman in the superhero community. His experience dealing with racism in America during the 1960s parallels Wakanda’s struggles with revealing itself to the world.

With Wakanda becoming a threat to the whole world at the end of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Blue Marvel could be enlisted to deal with the African nation. That would be an intelligent move from the U.S. that could send a Black superhero to avoid racial criticism when it tries to control Wakanda and Vibranium. Washington would fit perfectly in the role of a war veteran brought back, with enhancements, for one last mission. This could also give Marvel to explore their beloved trope of enemies becoming friends.

Black Panther 3 is in early development. Denzel Washington will next appear in Gladiator II on November 22nd.