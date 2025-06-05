Ryan Coogler Teases Denzel Washington’s Black Panther 3 Role (& MCU Fans Should Be Excited)

Ryan Coogler confirms he has a role in mind for Denzel Washington in Black Panther 3. During an appearance on the podcast 7PM in Brooklyn, Coogler was asked directly about comments Washington made while on the Gladiator II press tour. The filmmaker revealed that he is indeed hoping to work with the Oscar-winning actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Coogler spent some time discussing his close personal history with Washington, explaining how he’s fortunate enough to view the Hollywood icon as “family.” He’s been hoping to collaborate with Washington and is excited for them to work together.

“There’s no fiction out there,” Coogler said. “Denzel is family at this point … I’ve been trying to work with him since day one. I think he’s the greatest living actor, and in terms of what he means to our culture, forget about it. I’ve been talking to him about this to him for a long time … I was surprised when he mentioned it, but it’s not like it’s not true.”

Last November, when teasing his upcoming projects, Washington shared that Coogler had written a role for him in Black Panther 3. He later called the director to apologize for spilling those details and hasn’t said anything about it since. Both Coogler and producer Nate Moore have previously shared their thoughts on Washington joining Black Panther 3, stating that as long as Washington is game, he will be in the film. There’s no indication of which character the actor would play.

Black Panther 3 is currently in development, but it has not been officially dated on Marvel’s release schedule yet. Coogler explained that he put the film on the back burner to focus on making Sinners, his first wholly original feature. Now that Sinners is complete, Coogler will be able to turn his attention back to the MCU. Moore has hinted Black Panther 3 won’t come out until after Avengers: Secret Wars.

While Coogler doesn’t have any specific details about Washington’s role, it’s still exciting to hear him reiterate that he intends on bringing the Oscar winner to the MCU. It goes without saying that Washington is an extraordinarily gifted performer capable of playing a wide range of characters. He could easily play a noble Wakandan hero or be an intimidating presence as a villain. There’s no shortage of figures from Marvel Comics that would be a strong fit for Washington’s talents, so it’ll be interesting to see what Coogler has in mind. Though, whatever role Washington plays, the safe bet would be on it being a one-off in the MCU. The veteran actor has spoken about his desire to retire soon, and he’s being more selective about the projects he makes. Coogler is a director he wants to work with.

With Washington in Black Panther 3 seeming like a sure thing, the biggest question remaining is when fans will be able to see the actor on screen in the MCU. Marvel has significantly changed its output strategy moving forward, dialing back on the number of movies and shows released each year. Disney recently pulled three untitled Marvel movies from its release schedule, limiting the number of available dates that could go to Black Panther 3. Right now, it seems likely Black Panther 3 will land on one of the 2028 dates Disney has reserved for MCU films, making the film one of the first features of the post-Multiverse Saga era.