No Arguments, Every Fantasy Fan Knows These 4 Movies Belong on the Genre’s Mount Rushmore

Throughout cinema history, the fantasy genre has brought to life sprawling, richly detailed worlds that people still can’t stop talking about. It has also delivered adventures that have stood the test of time, along with legendary characters that are still just as iconic today. However, a handful of movies managed to do more than entertain — they changed the way audiences see fantasy, influenced countless stories that followed, and essentially set the standard for what the genre could be. If you’re talking about fantasy as a whole today, these films are guaranteed to come up because of the lasting impact they’ve had both inside and outside the industry.

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So when it comes to putting together fantasy’s “Mount Rushmore,” it’s not enough to look at fan favorites or big box office hits. Which movies truly left their mark on the genre? Which ones understood what fantasy on screen could be? Which ones completely rewrote the rulebook? These are the 4 films that have remained the gold standard for decades and have become the undisputed giants of fantasy.

4) The Princess Bride

image courtesy of 20th century studios

Fantasy is still a genre that many people immediately associate with battles, complex worlds, and complicated names and lore. But The Princess Bride was one of the first movies to show people that none of that was actually necessary to tell a great story. Now considered a beloved classic, the film is framed as a story a grandfather reads to his grandson, introducing viewers to Buttercup (Robin Wright), a young woman kidnapped by mercenaries before an unwanted marriage, while the fearless Westley (Cary Elwes) sets out on a dangerous journey to rescue her.

Sounds like a classic fairy tale, right? It is, but instead of just following the formula, the screenplay has fun with the genre’s biggest tropes, making the entire adventure far more entertaining than you’d expect without ever losing sight of its heart. So The Princess Bride is fantasy, adventure, romance, and comedy all at once, with dialogue that everyone is still quoting decades later. It’s a movie that has aged remarkably well because of its personality, not its special effects. It earns its place on this list because it reinvented what a fairy tale is.

3) Pan’s Labyrinth

image courtesy of warner bros.

While the genre can take many forms, Pan’s Labyrinth proves it can also produce some of cinema’s most mature storytelling. An Oscar-winning film, this one is set in post-Civil War Spain and follows Ofelia (Ivana Baquero), a young girl forced to live under the cruelty of her stepfather, a ruthless captain in Franco’s army. One day, she finds a mysterious labyrinth and begins to believe she belongs to a magical kingdom. Nowadays, that premise might not seem all that special at first, but give the movie a chance, and you’ll see exactly what a work of art looks like.

Here, we’re talking about a film by Guillermo del Toro, one of fantasy’s greatest visionaries, who chooses to tell a story that’s much more than it first appears. In theory, Pan’s Labyrinth sounds like an escape from reality, but everything has meaning: every creature and every challenge reflects the protagonist’s fears, hopes, and inner conflicts. It’s dark fantasy mixed with drama, tackling difficult and thought-provoking themes without giving up the imagination that makes it so fascinating. This movie expanded the way people see the genre, proving it doesn’t have to be limited to traditional stories.

2) The Wizard of Oz

image courtesy of mgm studios

It’s almost impossible to think about fantasy movies without The Wizard of Oz coming to mind, because otherwise it just wouldn’t make much sense. And why? Pure influence. So much of what feels standard in the genre today gained momentum because of this production. The iconic story follows Dorothy (Judy Garland), a young girl swept away by a tornado to the Land of Oz, where she has to find the legendary Wizard in order to get back home. Along the way, she meets characters so iconic that they’ve become part of pop culture.

And what’s truly remarkable is that, despite being released in 1939, it has never really felt tied to its era; it continues to captivate new generations because its appeal goes far beyond its groundbreaking visuals. The world-building, the hero’s journey, the sense of discovery, and the simplicity of the overall story have kept it accessible for decades. And how exactly? Because it proved that nothing really works unless audiences are invested in everything around it. The Wizard of Oz is the ultimate fantasy classic, has historical importance, and established the language of the genre.

1) The Lord of the Rings (Trilogy)

image courtesy of new line cinema

It’s impossible to put together a list like this without including The Lord of the Rings, since it still stands as the gold standard of cinematic fantasy. Everything the genre can offer is here, spread across three films. The story follows the hobbit Frodo (Elijah Wood) and the Fellowship of the Ring on a quest to destroy the One Ring before Sauron conquers Middle-earth — but that’s just the foundation for something much bigger. As unmatched as J.R.R. Tolkien’s source material already is, this trilogy is remarkable for balancing breathtaking spectacle with emotion across more than eleven hours, all while knowing exactly what kind of story it’s trying to tell.

Here there’s an impressive epic scale, but it also never overshadows the characters, their relationships, or the small moments that make the journey matter to the audience. The balance in The Lord of the Rings films is one of their most incredible strengths and helps make them the standard by which all fantasy that came after is judged. It’s about influence, but also world-building, character development, and narrative ambition at an extremely high level.

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