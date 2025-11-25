86 Years Later, Wizard of Oz Fans Are Turning Against Dorothy After Wicked: For Good

Wicked: For Good hit the ground running during its opening weekend in theaters, soaring close to $150 million USD at the box office. With the second half of the Wicked series officially weaving into the story of the Wizard of Oz, theater-goers were able to witness how things were happening behind the scenes regarding Elphaba and Glinda. In the original 1939 film, fans were introduced to Dorothy Gale, a lost girl trying to find her way home from the land of Oz, but fans are now directing their ire at the blue-dressed Kansan thanks to the “real” story of the Wizard.

Warning. If you have yet to see Wicked: For Good, be forewarned that this article will explore spoiler territory. As we witness in both the sequel and original Wicked film, the Wicked Witch of the West isn’t so wicked after all. Instead, Elphaba was only attempting to save the animals as the Wizard of Oz tried to paint them as enemies to unite the people of his land against a common enemy. Unbeknownst to Dorothy, she was dragged into the conspiracy as a useful tool for the Wizard, telling the young girl to kill the witch to make her way home. You can check out the latest backlash to Dorothy Gale below, as fans online are more than willing to share their ire for the Kansas girl.

Cowardly lion you’re bones. And Dorothy is a terrorist — Choptimus Prime (@mikesmicYT) November 22, 2025

So you’re telling me that Dorothy listened to Elphaba and Glinda POUR their hearts out and sing For Good and then still decided she wanted to kill Elphaba?



What a selfish, homewrecking troll pic.twitter.com/pTl4CfstTv — Elijah Minnelli (@elijahdavidz) November 23, 2025

I really wish the 2nd half of No Good Deed had been a montage or something of Elphaba attacking Dorothy and the crew on the yellow brick road and just being wicked… would’ve been so good #WickedForGood pic.twitter.com/C70crgMs5l — True Story ✩ (@PonytailBytch) November 21, 2025

On top of now knowing that in Wicked lore, Dorothy was simply a tool for the wizard, audiences witnessed the new origin stories for other classic characters from The Wizard of Oz. The scarecrow was revealed to be none other than Fiyero, the soldier who was betrothed to Glinda, but found himself falling in love with Elphaba. Turned into a man of straw by the witch to save his life, the lion and the Tin Man were also familiar faces with new backstories. The Tin Man turned out to be none other than Boq, the Munchkin character who was effectively held hostage by Elphaba’s sister, Nessa.

Transformed into a man of tin thanks to the reading of the Grimmerie by Nessa, as she tried to make Boq love her, the Tin Man arrives in Wicked as a very angry, bitter iteration of the character. Besides the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion also appears, but blames the Witch for letting him out of his cage and effectively making him the coward he is known to be. Ultimately, the ire directed at Dorothy is all in good fun because the young girl is never truly made aware of the wizard’s machinations in Wicked, as far as we know. Throughout the film, Dorothy is referenced by name and even makes her presence known in some scenes, but her face is never shown. This works well in keeping the story focused on Glinda and Elphaba, but it doesn’t save Gale’s reputation in these latest Ozian films.

What do you think of Dorothy's new status as the villain of Oz?