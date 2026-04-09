10/10 Classic Sci-Fi Book Finally Getting a Movie After 33 Years (& It’s Even More Relevant Today)

Thanks to advancements in visual effects (coupled with budgets only getting bigger), movies have found their way to a place where movies that were once considered unfilmable can actually make their way to the big screen with relative ease. Denis Villeneuve’s Dune movies (including the upcoming Part 3) prove this especially, bringing Frank Herbert’s imagination to life in a way that was once clearly impossible, but other recent films have also managed to make the unfilmable into films as well. Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One navigated the impossible maze of copyright to bring every character and franchise to the screen it could, while Alex Garland’s 2018 Annihilation brought Jeff VanderMeer’s sci-fi series to the world.

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Another long-awaited science fiction book that hasn’t made it to the big screen is about to start its journey, and given its influence and how long ago it was published, it’s about time. Variety brings word that filmmaker Melina Matsoukas, director of Queen & Slim, has found her next project, an adaptation of Octavia E. Butler’s 1993 classic, Parable of the Sower. The project is officially set up at Warner Bros. with Color Force’s Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson (The Hunger Games, Crazy Rich Asian) producing. The adaptation is one fans have waited decades for, but the timing couldn’t be better.

Parable of the Sower Movie Is Happening After Three Decades

Published in 1993, Parable of the Sower is a speculative sci-fi novel that feels even more prescient and timely now than when it was released. Octavia E. Butler’s novel begins in the year 2024, as the United States is nearing collapse thanks to unchecked environmental destruction, social unrest, and economic distress. Sound familiar? The story follows Lauren Olamina, a young girl who has the condition of hyperempathy, wherein she can feel the pain of others nearby. Eager to see the world transform from what it has become, she begins to develop her own religion called Earthseed, one bent on actively changing the world around them, with change being the only lasting truth in the world.

It sounds heady in concept, and it is, but the novel itself was clearly ahead of its time in how it predicted a drastic idea of where humanity could be headed if certain elements of society continued on their path. Not to say that life in the real 2026 is similar to how it’s depicted in the Parable of the Sower, but it’s closer than it was in 1993, which means the story itself is still timely for readers and potential audiences. As a result, it might be for the best that a Parable of the Sower movie took so long to get made, as it’s never been more relevant. Though Octavia E. Butler passed away in 2006, her influence remains intensely noted in the genre, as she was inducted into the Science Fiction Hall of Fame in 2010 and given the first-ever Infinity Award by the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association in 2022.

Parable of the Sower won the New York Times Notable Book of the Year award upon its publication, was nominated for the Nebula Award for Best Novel, and was voted as the best science fiction book of the past 125 years by The New York Times readers. Since its publication, Parable of the Sower has been adapted into both an opera and a graphic novel.

Even more enticing for a studio like Warner Bros. when adapting Parable of the Sower is that it comes baked in with franchise potential. Octavia E. Butler penned a sequel, released in 1998, titled Parable of the Talents. Butler had plans to continue expanding the series, confirming the third novel was set to be Parable of the Trickster, with additional sequels like Parable of the Teacher, Parable of Chaos, and Parable of Clay all teased in interviews as well. Despite these announcements, Butler never made it past the second title, but a successful film series would no doubt finally realize her ideas if possible.