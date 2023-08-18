1917's George MacKay Imagined as The Flash for James Gunn DCU in Fan Art

DC Studios will be officially resetting the board with their upcoming DC Universe reboot slate, and it's filled with some intriguing projects from the minds of James Gunn and Peter Safran. Among those projects are The Brave and the Bold, Swamp Thing, Superman: Legacy, and The Authority. Not much else was revealed about Gunn and Safran's plans, and some fans have been wondering about the future of The Flash. Ezra Miller's The Flash movie ultimately bombed at the box office after middling reviews plagued the film, and not even a glorified cameo from Michael Keaton's Batman could help it. With The Flash's reception, it seems the likely choice would be to recast Miller and move on from his interpretation of the Scarlet Speedster. One artist seems to think that George MacKay would be a great choice to replace Miller in the DCU and even created a new piece of fan art to prove it.

George MacKay DCU The Flash Fan Art

An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle of @Bobby_Art designed a new concept that sees MacKay as The Flash. In the fan art, MacKay gets the Scarlet Speedster's classic look equipped with gold boots, which looks pretty good on the actor. While there hasn't been any confirmation on if Gunn and Safran will be recasting the role in the DCU, this fan art is just an excellent example of who could fill Miller's boots. You can check it out below.

Will Ezra Miller Return as The Flash in James Gunn DCU

While doing press for the release of The Flash, director Andy Muschietti spoke on Miller's future as the character. While he can't exactly confirm if the actor will be back, he revealed that if a sequel happened and were in the director's chair, he would bring the actor back.

"If [a sequel] happens, yes," Muschietti revealed. "I don't think there's anyone that can play that character as well as they did. The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it. And, as you said, the two Barrys — it feels like a character that was made for them."

What is The Flash About?



Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

The Flash is now available on digital download and will arrive on 4K Blu-Ray, DVD on August 29th. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on The Flash and his future in the DCU as we learn it!

What do you think about this fan art? Could you see George MacKay as the character? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!