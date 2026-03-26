2026 Horror Reboot of Iconic Franchise Breaks a 27-Year Trend (& It’s Good News for Fans)

Brendan Fraser is returning for a long-awaited fourth installment in his popular The Mummy franchise, but before audiences are treated to another globetrotting adventure, the IP is returning to its horror roots with director Lee Cronin’s The Mummy. Scheduled to hit theaters in April, the film looks to put a fresh spin on the concept by telling a story revolving around the mysterious disappearance of a young girl. Trailers for this new version of The Mummy have leaned into an eerie, unsettling tone that’s right within Cronin’s wheelhouse as a filmmaker (he previously helmed Evil Dead Rise). With the movie’s release date fast approaching, it’s now received its official rating.

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Cronin’s The Mummy has been rated R for “strong disturbing violent content, gore, language and brief drug use.” This breaks a franchise trend that lasted for nearly three decades. All of the films starring Fraser were rated PG-13, as was the ill-fated 2017 reboot starring Tom Cruise.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy Being Rated R Makes Sense

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

It’s understandable why the last batch of Mummy movies opted for a PG-13 rating. The Fraser-led series was designed to be a classic action/adventure franchise in the vein of Indiana Jones, placing more of an emphasis on set pieces and comedy. The Cruise reboot, infamously, was envisioned as the first chapter of the Dark Universe franchise, a new shared cinematic universe for Universal’s classic movie monsters. In both of these instances, PG-13 was the way to go since the films were mainly commercial plays hoping to appeal to a wide audience. For years, PG-13 has been the desired rating for many studio tentpoles due to the perceived boost in box office prospects.

For Cronin’s film, R is the way to go. There have been plenty of successful PG-13 horror movies released over the years (including the Quiet Place franchise), but since The Mummy is pivoting back to horror this year, it makes more sense for the filmmakers to fully embrace the R rating. It means they don’t have to hold anything back and can really lean into the terror of the situation. As seen in the most recent Mummy trailer, the movie features elements of possession and body horror, so watering those down to fit within the PG-13 requirements would run the risk of making the film underwhelming.

This is also the easiest way for Cronin’s The Mummy to stand on its own and carve out its identity. The aforementioned fourth film starring Fraser will undoubtedly target a PG-13 rating in the hopes of maximizing its box office gross in the summer of 2028. Rather than have two separate PG-13 Mummy series running simultaneously, Cronin’s take can operate in the horror space with its R rating, while Fraser’s movie embraces old-school action/adventure sensibilities. Because these films are so drastically different, they won’t invite many comparisons to each other. The contrasting approaches means there’s room for both to succeed.

Based on the rating description, Cronin’s The Mummy is not going to be for the faint of heart, but that might help it connect with moviegoers at the box office. Horror has always been a strong performer in theaters, and many R-rated titles from a year ago outperformed their initial tracking. By the time The Mummy arrives in theaters, it will have been a while since horror fans had something new to check out, meaning Cronin’s film could emerge as a must-see (assuming word of mouth is strong).

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